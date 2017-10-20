Around the NFL  

 

 

Jameis Winston (shoulder) will start for Bucs vs. Bills

  • By Kevin Patra
As expected, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will start Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Winston is nursing an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder stemming from a hit taken in Sunday's loss. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Winston looked comfortable while throwing the ball with velocity on Friday. Coach Dirk Koetter later told them Winston would get the start.

Video evidence:

Winston said earlier this week he would be "ready" to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. His work on Friday was enough to ensure he'll be under center against the Bills.

