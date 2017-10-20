Jameis Winston (shoulder) will start for Bucs vs. Bills

As expected, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will start Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Winston is nursing an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder stemming from a hit taken in Sunday's loss. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Winston looked comfortable while throwing the ball with velocity on Friday. Coach Dirk Koetter later told them Winston would get the start.

Video evidence:

Video: More of Bucs QB Jameis Winston throwing in practice today for first time since injuring shoulder Sunday against Arizona. pic.twitter.com/YpvqHqOo9k â Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 20, 2017

So Winston, seeing every single media member with their camera phones out, decided to show us up close & personal that his shoulder is fine. pic.twitter.com/FF5rmg0xnd â Trev-OR-Treat ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ (@TampaBayTre) October 20, 2017

Winston said earlier this week he would be "ready" to play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. His work on Friday was enough to ensure he'll be under center against the Bills.