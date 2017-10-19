Bucs' Jameis Winston on playing Sunday: 'I'm ready'

The arrow is pointing up for Jameis Winston.

Nursing an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, the Buccaneers quarterback told reporters Thursday that he expects to be on the field Sunday against the Bills.

"My thought process is to play," Winston said, adding: "I'm ready. When it's time to let me go, I'm ready."

Optimism aside, Winston noted that his status for Week 7 remains a "team decision" to be made by coaches and club trainers. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken, though, said that he anticipates the third-year signal-caller throwing some during Thursday's practice after resting his arm on Wednesday

Per Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times, however, Winston did not look like a quarterback on the verge of returning to action.

Video: Bucs QB Jameis Winston still wasn't taking normal reps throwing at practice today. Taking it slow with shoulder injury from Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Gxa77YNNhU â Greg Auman (@gregauman) October 19, 2017

Winston suffered the injury last Sunday against Arizona when he was knocked to the ground by Cardinals edge rusher Chandler Jones during a second-quarter pass attempt. With the Bucs sitting at 2-3, Tampa desperately needs to get healthy and put a run together.