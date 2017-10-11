Dave DeGuglielmo joins Dolphins as offensive assistant

Dave DeGuglielmo is joining the Miami Dolphins as a senior offensive assistant.

The move comes days after the Dolphins accepted the resignation of offensive line coach Chris Foerster after an undated video of the coach consuming a white, powdery substance and claiming he was taking it just before a meeting surfaced online Sunday.

DeGuglielmo coached the Dolphins' offensive line from 2009-2011. The 49-year-old assistant coached the 2012 New York Jets offensive line and spent 2014-2015 with the New England Patriots as offensive line coach. DeGuglielmo served as an O-line assistant coach with Chargers last season.

DeGuglielmo joins a Dolphins offense that has struggled in 2017, earning 10.3 points per game, 231.3 yards per game, 3.9 yards per play and 74.8 rushing yards per game.