Dolphins OL coach resigns after video emerges

The Miami Dolphins on Monday accepted the resignation of offensive line coach Chris Foerster after an undated video of the coach consuming a white, powdery substance and claiming he was taking it just before a meeting surfaced online Sunday.

"I am resigning from my position with the Miami Dolphins and accept full responsibility for my actions," Foerster said in a statement obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. "I want to apologize to the organization and my sole focus is on getting the help that I need with the support of my family and medical professionals."

The Dolphins also released a statement Monday:

"We were made aware of the video late last night and have no tolerance for this behavior. After speaking with Chris this morning, he accepted full responsibility and we accepted his resignation effective immediately. Although Chris is no longer with the organization, we will work with him to get the help he needs during this time."

The team told Rapoport late Sunday night that they had just been made aware of the clip following a 16-10 win over the Tennessee Titans. Foerster, 55, has been an NFL coach since 1993. Mostly overseeing the offensive line, Foerster was also the Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2004 before joining the Ravens the following year. His current stint with the Dolphins began in 2016.

"I called [Chris Foerster] last night," Dolphins head coach Adam Gase told reporters Monday morning. "I just kind told him that I was aware. [He] apologized to me and this morning he resigned."

Foerster was eyed as a candidate to be the Rams' offensive coordinator this season but Los Angeles' request was blocked by the Dolphins, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported in January.

"It's not a good situation," Gase said. "It wasn't something that you expect. Things happen sometimes that you don't anticipate and you have to deal with it. It's not fun especially when you're close with somebody. You got to take the next step and move on cause we're going to play on Sunday."

The Dolphins' media guide credits Foerster with mentoring six different Pro Bowl offensive linemen during his career -- Jeff Christy, Tony Mayberry, Randall McDaniel, Jonathan Ogden, Joe Staley and Trent Williams.

The Dolphins have not yet named a replacement for Foerster.