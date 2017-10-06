Twenty-four things to know about Week 5 injury report

Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery is doubtful to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday after suffering broken ribs last week.

Montgomery, who suffered the injury during the Packers' Week 4 victory over the Chicago Bears, expressed hope he would play against the Cowboys. He said he was considering wearing a flak jacket and would be willing to play through pain, but it appears the Packers will take a cautious approach with their workhorse running back.

Montgomery was limited in practice all week for the Packers.

Wide receiver Davante Adams is questionable to play after suffering a concussion on a hit by Danny Trevathan that led to the Bears linebacker being suspended for a game.

Packers offensive tackle Bryan Bulaga (ankle), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (hip) and cornerbacks Davon House (quad) and Quinten Rollins (ankle) are all questionable.

Here are the other injuries we're tracking on Friday heading into Sunday's slate of Week 5 games:

1. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) was back at practice, as scheduled on Friday. Colts coach Chuck Pagano said tight end Jack Doyle (concussion/neck) is out against the 49ers on Sunday.

2. Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (hamstring) is questionable and a game-time decision to play Sunday against the Dolphins.

3. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford said his problematic knee is feeling "much better this week than what it did two weeks ago when I was on the practice field." He was limited in practice Friday, and it remains to be seen if he'll play Monday night against the Chicago Bears.

4. Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (back) threw in practice for the second straight day and is officially questionable for Sunday. Cornerback David Amerson (concussion), Gareon Conley (shin) and guard Gabe Jackson (foot) also are questionable for the game.

5. Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman will be out four weeks due a rib fracture and small puncture in his lungs. Norman suffered the injury in the team's Monday night loss to the Chiefs.

6. Philadelphia Eagles Doug Pederson said RB Wendell Smallwood (knee) is questionable for Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox will not play because of a calf injury.

7. New York Giants center Weston Richburg (head) and running back Paul Perkins (ribs) won't play against the Los Angeles Chargers.

8. Buffalo Bills wide receiver Jordan Matthews (thumb) will not play against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cornerback E.J. Gaines (groin), tackle Cordy Glenn (foot/ankle), safety Micah Hyde (knee) and cornerback Shareece Wright (back) are all listed as questionable for Sunday.

9. Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert (back), wide receiver John Ross (knee), running back Ryan Hewitt (knee) and safety Derron Smith (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday's game against Buffalo. Eifert has been sidelined since Week 2 -- against the Texans -- after aggravating a back injury similar to the one that ended his 2016 campaign early.

10. Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison (knee) practicing for first time this week, as coach Ron Rivera indicated Thursday. Safety Demetrious Cox (ankle) and center Ryan Kalil (neck) are both out. Rivera, however, said Kalil "had a really good week." Offensive tackle Matt Kalil (groin) has been ruled questionable and Julius Peppers (shoulder) is questionable after not practicing all week.

11. Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith (back) did not practice Friday and is questionable against the Green Bay Packers. Cornerback Nolan Carroll (concussion) and tackle La'el Collins (ankle) were full participants but are listed as questionable. Linebacker Sean Lee (back) did not practice this week but is questionable for Sunday.

12. Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday against the Raiders. Cornerback Jaylen Hill (thigh) is doubtful. Wide receiver Jeremy Maclin (hand), cornerback Jimmy Smith (Achilles), tight end Benjamin Watson (calf) and defensive back Ladarius Webb) (thigh) are all questionable.

13. New York Jets defensive end Kony Ealy (shoulder), cornerback Daryl Roberts (hamstring), linebacker Josh Martin (ankle) and running back Matt Forte (knee/toe) are all ruled out. Defensive end Muhammed Wilkerson (shoulder) and cornerback Juston Burris (foot) are both questionable. Jets coach Todd Bowles said Burris injured his foot during practice on Thursday.

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ryan Russell, who injured his shoulder against the New England Patriots on Thursday, is expected to be out 2 to 4 weeks, a source informed of the situation tells Rapoport.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jaelen Strong (hamstring), wide receiver Marqise Lee (ribs) and center Brandon Linder (illness) are all questionable against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Linebacker Lerentee McCray (knee) is out after not practicing Thursday and Friday.

16. Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Marcus Gilbert (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday against the Jaguars after missing practice Thursday and Friday.

17. Kansas City Chiefs center Mitch Morse (foot) and linebacker Dee Ford (back) are out for Sunday vs. Texans.

18. Los Angeles Chargers tackle Joe Barksdale (foot) was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited Thursday. He is questionable for Sunday against the Giants. Receiver Mike Williams (back) was limited in practice this week but is ruled out. Running back Branden Oliver will not play due to a hip injury.

19. Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (knee) and linebacker Jarrad Davis (neck) were limited in practice and are both questionable for Sunday vs. the Panthers. Guard T.J. Lang (back) and defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (shoulder) both did not practice Friday and are ruled questionable. Linebacker Tahir Whitehead (pectoral) was limited in practice and is also questionable. Running back Amir Abdullah (ankle) fully participated.

20. Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (ankle) is off the injury report and is set to make his NFL debut against the Jets on Sunday. Wide receiver Kenny Britt (knee/groin) and linebacker Jamie Collins (concussion) are both doubtful.

21. Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane (groin) and running back C.J. Prosise are both doubtful for Sunday's tilt against the Los Angeles Rams. Linebacker Michael Wilhoite (hamstring) is questionable. Offensive tackle Rees Odhiambo, hospitalized after Sunday's game with chest and heart issues, is set to play.

22. Houston Texans guard Kyle Fuller did not practice on Friday due to a hamstring injury and is out for Sunday against the Chiefs.

23. Arizona Cardinals wide receivers John Brown (quad) and J.J. Nelson (hamstring/tooth) are each questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Eagles.