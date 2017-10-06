Josh Norman out four weeks due to rib, lung injuries

Josh Norman avoided a major injury, but the Washington Redskins cornerback will still be out about a month.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed Friday that Norman is out four weeks with a rib fracture and small puncture in his lung, per sources informed of the situation. Norman confirmed the recovery timeline via Twitter:

The Pro Bowl corner suffered the injury just before halftime of Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Redskins are on a bye this week, meaning the four-week absence should place Norman's return around Week 9 versus the Seattle Seahawks.