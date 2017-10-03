Injuries: Saints place OT Zach Strief (knee) on IR

The Saints got a major boost in their shutout win over the Dolphins on Sunday, but it didn't come without a price.

New Orleans placed right tackle Zach Strief (knee) on injured reserve on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. Strief suffered the injury on the first play of the fourth quarter of Sunday's 20-0 victory over Miami. The tackle was eventually carted to the locker room and didn't return.

For a Saints team that has excelled through the air as usual but has struggled mightily on the ground (22nd in rushing with 94 yards per game), this is a significant blow. Strief has appeared in at least 12 of 16 possible games in every season since 2012 and has been as dependable as they come.

In the absence of Strief, the Saints reshuffled the offensive line from a group of left tackle Ryan Ramczyk, left guard Andrus Peat, center Max Unger, right guard Larry Warford and left tackle Strief, to left tackle Peat, left guard Senio Kelemete, center Unger, right guard Warford and right tackle Ramcyzk. The switch in roles shouldn't be too difficult for professional linemen, but also likely won't be entirely seamless.

Here's a look at other injury notes we're tracking Tuesday:

1. Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden announced Tuesday that Trent Williams needed further testing on his ailing knee. The big left tackle briefly left Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with the injury, but returned. Now the team will hold its breath hoping the MRI results reveal just a minor ailment.

Gruden also announced running back Rob Kelley, who returned from a rib injury to play on Monday Night Football, is day to day with an ankle sprain. Cornerback Josh Norman is week to week with a rib fracture, while wide receiver Josh Doctson suffered a shoulder strain in the loss and Deshazor Everett suffered a hamstring injury, Gruden announced.

2. The Seattle Seahawks announced running back Chris Carson underwent "successful" surgery on his injured ankle.

3. Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard said Monday quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder) will make his practice debut this week.

4. The Atlanta Falcons placed defensive lineman Jack Crawford (bicep) on injured reserve.

5. With safety Colt Anderson (who was placed on IR on Tuesday with a forearm injury) and receiver Jordan Matthews (thumb) ailing, the Buffalo Bills announced they signed receiver Philly Brown, and safeties Trae Elston and Shamarko Thomas.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebackers Kwon Alexander (hamstring) and Lavonte David (ankle) did not participate in practice on Monday or Tuesday, per the team's injury report ahead of their Thursday Night Football matchup with the New England Patriots.

7. Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) said he has multiple broken ribs, but is exploring ways to protect them in order to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.