Colts GM: Andrew Luck will return to practice this week

The return of Andrew Luck is nearly upon us.

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard confirmed Monday that Luck will make his practice debut this week as he continues to rehab from offseason shoulder surgery.

"We'll slowly start working him back into practice this week," Ballard said Monday night, per Mike Chappell of WTTV-TV in Indianapolis. "We'll see how much he gets."

"But we've got a plan in place to where we want him to start getting him reps and then, in time as we can get him incorporated back into team work and all that, we'll get him back on the field."

Luck hasn't practice since undergoing surgery in January to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder. The Colts initially were optimistic he would be healthy enough to start the season, but his rehabilitation schedule has stretched into October. The team was hoping he would make his practice debut last week, but it didn't happen.

"Andrew's doing good, he's doing really good," Ballard said. "I've watched him throw the ball and he's starting to get his motion back, getting his lower body to start working with his upper body. His strength levels are getting back to where they need to be."