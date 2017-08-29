Julian Edelman thanks fans for support after torn ACL

Julian Edelman, one of the heroes of Super Bowl LI, was cruelly prevented from taking part in an encore to his strong 2016 campaign when he suffered a torn ACL in Friday's preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

Edelman has a long road of rehab ahead before he'll be ready to suit up for the Patriots in 2018, but the gritty wide receiver says he's up to the challenge.

On Twitter on Tuesday, Edelman thanked Patriots fans for their support over the last few days after he was carted off Ford Field.

To all of Pats Nation:

This has been an extremely trying week. That being said, the amount of support I have received since Friday night is truly humbling. I will approach this rehab process the only way I know how, with everything I have, to make sure I come back stronger than ever.

Thank you to everyone for your unwavering love and support.

Tough times don't last, tough people do.

#GoPats

Edelman went down on a non-contact play against Detroit as he was scampering through the secondary on his third catch of the opening drive, and then limped off the field. He was later carted to the locker room and did not return.

The 32-year-old receiver had been Tom Brady's most reliable target for years. Edelman has earned more than nine targets per game over the last four seasons and has averaged more than 11 yards per catch the past five years. He is coming off a career-high 1,106-yard 2016 season. Edelman signed a two-year, $11 million contract with $7 million guaranteed before this offseason.

Although Edelman won't be on the field for New England this season, he won't be far from the hearts and minds of his teammates and the Patriots faithful.