Ozzie Newsome: Ravens need Joe Flacco insurance

The Baltimore Ravens are in the market for a quarterback.

With backup signal-caller Ryan Mallett set to reach free agency, general manager Ozzie Newsome wants to upgrade his insurance policy behind starter Joe Flacco.

"You saw over the weekend what happens to teams when the No. 1 quarterback gets hurt," Newsome said last week, via the team's official website, "and you are trying to win a playoff game."

Newsome was, of course, referencing the inability of the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders to reach 15 points with second- and third-string quarterbacks, respectively, in Wild Card Weekend defeats.

"You have to have two quality quarterbacks in this league to be successful year-in and year-out," Newsome added. "We realize that Joe is one play away from being injured. We have seen that."

The most attractive veteran quarterbacks likely to be available such as Tony Romo, Tyrod Taylor and perhaps even Jimmy Garoppolo will be too expensive in terms of salary-cap space or trade compensation.

It makes more sense for Newsome to go the draft-pick route after watching Garoppolo and Dak Prescott exceed expectations as stand-ins for the face of the franchise.

NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah included three quarterbacks in his initial list of the 2017 NFL Draft's top 50 prospects.