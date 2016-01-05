Tom Brady on ankle: I've had worse injuries than this

Tom Brady suffered a sprained ankle during the second quarter of the Patriots' 20-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. The quarterback told WEEI's Dennis and Callahan Show with Kirk Minihane that he's "all right" despite sustaining the injury.

"I've had worse," Brady said on Monday. "I've had plenty of worse injuries than this one."

Brady threw a season-low 21 passes against Miami. He was sacked twice and suffered numerous knockdowns, including three in one series.

"I'm doing all right, he said. "We'll see how it goes this week. Sure there will be some treatment, as always. A lot of guys are banged up. Just part of football season."

Brady continued to downplay the injury, claiming it's just part of the game.

"Suh's a big guy," he said. "He just came down on the back of me. Obviously however big he is -- 300 pounds -- he just kind of collapses on the back of your leg, there's going to be some residual damage to that. It's part of football."

So why did Bill Belichick keep Brady in the game? Belichick told WEEI's Dale and Holley show that he didn't at all consider sitting his starting quarterback in the regular season finale, and there was a reason why he kept him on the field.

"The seeding was still in doubt and we were trying to play good football," Belichick said. "Is that offensive to anybody? Trying to compete. If that rubs people the wrong way, I don't really understand that."

The Patriots don't play again until Saturday, Jan. 16, which will give Brady another 11 days to rest.