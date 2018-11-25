Week 12 Fantasy Live Blog: Mike Evans reaches 1,000 again

Welcome to game day.

The 4-6 Philadelphia Eagles face the division-rival New York Giants in a critical NFC East showdown. The winner will face an uphill battle for a playoff berth, but the loser will effectively see their postseason hopes shattered. That game headlines a list of important matchups in the early slate.

As always, keep your internet machines tuned here throughout Sunday for the latest fantasy news and developments. For a running list of inactives, make sure to stop by NFL.com/inactives and visit our rankings page to find your replacement options.

Note: All times listed in pacific.



11:37 a.m. - Derek Carr evaluated for head injury

Derek Carr's lost season might have taken another bad turn Sunday. After landing awkardly from a hit, Carr went to the blue medical tent for a concussion evaluation. If he does not receive medical clearance, the Raiders will roll with AJ McCarron for the remainder of the game.



11:20 a.m. - Nick Chubb makes catch of the day

Nick Chubb, a running back that the Browns buried for much of the season, has exploded onto the scene in recent weeks. He has done most of his damage as a runner, but he has more dimensions to his game.



11:12 a.m. - Saquon does it again

Saquon Barkley showed all of his skills on one play: the vision, power and breakaway speed. Whether the Giants erred in drafting a running back over a quarterback remains a valid question, but Barkley continues to look like a star.



10:51 a.m. - Tom Brady moves past Peyton Manning for another career mark

Tom Brady continues to rack up the career achievements. On Sunday, he moved past Peyton Manning for the most total passing yards in NFL History (79,280 and counting). Meanwhile, the Patriots find themselves locked in a 7-7 tie with the Jets early in the second quarter.



10:48 a.m. - Mike Evans reaches 1,000 receiving yards for fifth time

The Buccaneers have made their share of mistakes, but they didn't miss on Mike Evans. The wide receiver went over 1,000 receiving yards on Sunday, marking his fifth time he reached the mark in his career. Evans' name doesn't come up in discussions of the top wideouts in the game, but his production and consistency makes a compelling case.



10:40 a.m. - Welcome back, Josh Allen

After missing multiple weeks with an elbow injury, Bills rookie signal-caller Josh Allen reminded the team why it made such a sizeable investment in him. Allen hit Robert Foster for a 75-yard touchdown, the longest pass for Buffalo since Tyrod Taylor connected with Marquise Goodwin for 84 yards two seasons ago.



10:34 a.m. - Fast start for Antonio Callaway

The Browns offense has struggled with consistency this season, but the coaching changes have slowly started to help. Baker Mayfield has connected with fellow rookie Antonio Callaway multiple times in the first quarter, including a touchdown to put Cleveland up by two scores.



10:21 a.m. - Evan Engram (hamstring) questionable to return

The Giants need all the help they can get as they take on the division-rival Eagles in Philadlephia. Losing Evan Engram, who injured his hamstring during pregame warm-ups, would make that task considerably more difficult. Without Engram, veteran Rhett Ellison will see most of the work at tight end.