Week 11 Fantasy Live Blog: Luck, Colts rolling in Indy

With Joe Flacco still recoverin from a hip injury, the Baltimore Ravens have turned to rookie Lamar Jackson to start Sunday's matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson, who become the last of 2018's first-round quarterbacks to start a game this season, has a chance to showcase the progress he has made during his first season in the NFL and, perhaps, give his team a glimpse into the future.

As always, keep your internet machines tuned here throughout Sunday for the latest fantasy news and developments. For a running list of inactives, make sure to stop by NFL.com/inactives and visit our rankings page to find your replacement options.

Note: All times listed in pacific.



12:37 p.m. - Julio Jones: Noted TD catcher

Julio Jones somehow went the first half of the season without a touchdown, but he has made up for lost time. He hauled in a beautiful score over second-year cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, Jones' third score in the past three gmaes.



12:22 p.m. - Antonio Brown gets Steelers on the board

A bad offensive perfomrance for the Steelers led to a first-half shutout, but Antonio Brown eventually got his team on the board, breaking free for a 78-yard touchdown. Pittsburgh's two-point conversion failed, so the Jaguars still have a two-score lead.



12:20 p.m. - Cam returns to action

Apparently industructable, Cam Newton has returned to the game. The Panthers trail the Lions 13-7.



12:14 p.m. - Kerryon Johnson questionable to return with knee injury

The Lions have built an early 13-7 lead over the Panthers, but they might have to maintain it without their top running back. Kerryon Johnson left midway through the second half with a knee injury and is questionable to return.



12:05 p.m. - Cam Newton leaves with apparent injury

Within minutes of Alex Smith's ankle injury, former MVP Cam Newton went down with an apparent injury of his own. Newton walked off under his power, but Taylor Heinicke has entered the game.



11:58 a.m. - Alex Smith suffers apparent ankle injury, leaves on cart

Alex Smith suffered what appeared to be a serious ankle injury and immediatly left the field. Colt McCoy has entered the game and will presumably finish the afternoon for Washington.



11:41 a.m. - D.J. Moore sets Panthers up in red zone

Facing third down from just outside the Panthers' own goal line, D.J. Moore bailed out his quarterback by making an impressive sideline catch just beyond the sticks. However, Moore didn't merely secure the first down, charging into open space and setting up Carolina deep in the red zone.



11:26 a.m. - Marcus Mariota leaves with apparent injury

Marcus Mariota cannot catch a break. In a season when he has already missed time with a nerve issue, the quarterback suffered an apparent injury shorlty before halftime. Blaine Gabbert has entered the game.



11:21 a.m. - Alex Smith throws touchdown pass ... to Justin Reid

If you started the Houston defense this week, congratulations. In addition to an earlier interception, defensive back Justin Reid picked off Alex Smith and returned it over 100 yards to pay dirt. To make matters worse, Washington turned the ball over in the red zone.



11:03 a.m. - Andrew Luck's arm looks stronger than ever

After missing over a year of his career, Andrew Luck and his arm look as strong as ever. He dropped a ball from the heavens into the arms of T.Y. hilton for the Colts' second touchdown of the game.



10:50 a.m. - Eric Ebron just misses Andrew Luck for touchdown

Not a typo. Frank Reich channeled his time with the Eagles to call a variation of the famed "Philly Special," this time with tight end Eric Ebron tossing to Andrew Luck. The pass just flew past Luck's fingers, but the effort deserves plaudits.



10:32 a.m. - Watson makes ridiculous pass, Hopkins makes nice catch for TD

The Texans have already built a two-score lead before the conclusion of the first quarter. Their lone touchdown came on a 16-yard connection between Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins, but words can't do the play justice:



10:10 a.m. - Ravens call 11 runs to open game

With Lamar Jackson making his first NFL start, the Ravens decided to take pressure off him by calling all runs through their first 11 plays. Jackson will have to pass at some point, but head coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Mike Mornhinweg apparently fear overloading the rookie before he settles into the flow of the game.