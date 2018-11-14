Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 11: Kickers

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Todd Gurley and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final starting lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Byes: Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Wil Lutz vs. Philadelphia Eagles Lutz is coming off a monster 15-point performance, and he's now scored 11 or more points in three straight games. His streak of statistical success should continue against the Eagles, who have allowed 22 field-goal attempts and more than eight fantasy points per game to kickers. Expect a high-scoring affair. vs. Harrison Butker vs. Los Angeles Rams Butker hasn't put up monster stat lines in recent weeks, but he's still well worth starting when the Chiefs face the Rams in L.A. Over the last four weeks, Los Angeles has surrendered 14 extra points and almost nine fantasy points per game to kickers. This should be a barnburner, so start Butker. vs. Jake Elliott vs. New Orleans Saints Elliott scored 10 fantasy points a week ago, which was his best stat line since Week 6. I think he can reach that total again this week, as a potential scoreboard scorcher in New Orleans is next on the slate. The Saints have surrendered almost 10 fantasy points per game to enemy kickers at home. vs. Ryan Succop vs. Indianapolis Colts Succop is coming off a solid 10-point performance in a huge victory over the Patriots, and I could see him putting up another nice line against the Colts. Their defense has surrendered the most field-goal attempts (25) and an average of almost 10 fantasy points per game to kickers, so pick up and start Succop as a streamer. Start 'Em: Justin Tucker vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Chris Boswell at Jacksonville Jaguars

Sleepers: Cody Parkey vs. Minnesota Vikings, Cairo Santos at New York Giants

Sit' Em vs. Sit of the Week - Brandon McManus vs. Los Angeles Chargers McManus has failed to score more than eight fantasy points in four of his last five games, and this week's matchup against the Chargers doesn't bode well for his chances to produce an improved total. Los Angeles has allowed an average of fewer than seven fantasy points per game to kickers, making McManus a fade. vs. Brett Maher vs. Atlanta Falcons Maher is coming off a nine-point performance against the Eagles, and this week's matchup in Atlanta looks good on the surface. However, opposing kickers have connected on just eight field-goal attempts when facing the Falcons on their home field this season. I'd expect Maher to put up a mediocre stat line this weekend. vs. Ka'imi Fairbairn vs. Washington Redskins Fairbairn has been a nice matchup-based starter for fantasy fans this season, but this week's game against the Redskins doesn't fit that bill. Washington's defense has surrendered fewer than five fantasy points per game to kickers, and the position has converted on just eight field-goal attempts against them this season. vs. Josh Lambo vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Lambo, listed as a start 'em last week, produced a solid 10 fantasy points in a loss to the Colts. However, this week's matchup against the Steelers doesn't look good for his chances of a repeat performance. As we get into Week 11, Pittsburgh has surrendered an average of fewer than seven fantasy points per game to kickers. Sit 'Em: Randy Bullock at Baltimore Ravens, Giorgio Tavecchio vs. Dallas Cowboys

Busts: Dan Bailey at Chicago Bears, Adam Vinatieri vs. Tennessee Titans

