Fantasy targets and touches: Week 11

Hopefully by now you've read one of these columns in the past and understand our new approach. If not, head back and read the intro here. In the interest of saving us all some time, I'll be cutting out the long explanation moving forward.

Week 10 was an interesting one across the NFL. We were delivered a few surprising beatdowns, some upsets, and some definitive but expected wins. In addition, it seems several potential new superstars are stepping into the spotlight and making a case for more attention from fantasy players with the playoffs looming. I get into all of this and more in the targets and touches recap below. Hit me up with questions on Twitter @AlexGelhar.

KEY

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

BYE WEEKS: Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Minnesota Vikings

Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Panthers

Backfield

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 19 touches (Wk 9: 22, Wk 8: 18, Wk 7: 13), 94 percent snap share

McCaffrey has over 130 total yards in back to back games and has scored seven times in his last three. He faces the Lions next and will be a locked-in RB1 as usual.

Passing game

Devin Funchess, WR - 17 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Greg Olsen, TE - 21 percent TS, 41 percent AY

Christian McCaffrey, RB - 17 percent TS, 3 percent AY

D.J. Moore, WR - 17 percent TS, 7 percent AY

The Panthers struggled against the Pittsburgh pass rush, limiting Cam Newton's numbers. As a result, there wasn't much happening with this group. Fortunately, the schedule opens up down the stretch, with games against the Browns, Falcons, and Saints during the fantasy playoffs.

Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB - 14 touches (Wk 9: 31, Wk 8: 27, Wk 7: BYE), 40 percent snap share

Conner left this game late with concussion-like symptoms, but he'll have 10 days to rest up and clear the protocol before the Steelers play the Jaguars on Sunday.

Passing game

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR - 19 percent TS, 56 percent AY

Antonio Brown, WR - 23 percent TS, 43 percent AY

Jaylen Samuels, RB - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Business as usual for the Steelers passing attack. Both Smith-Schuster and Brown went for 90-plus yards and scored. The Steelers offense dismantled a pretty good defense and is looking in-sync and scary as the stretch run approaches.

New Orleans at Cincinnati Bengals

Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB - 16 touches (Wk 9: 23, Wk 8: 20, Wk 7: 19), 46 percent snap share

Mark Ingram, RB - 16 touches (Wk 9: 10, Wk 8: 16, Wk 7: 14), 41 percent snap share

This was the closest the Saints have come to replicating 2017's all-star backfield, as both Kamara and Ingram went to work and dominated the Bengals defense in all phases. Those who swung buy-low trades for Ingram, or held on to him, have to be happy with this performance.

Passing game

Michael Thomas, WR - 30 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB - 19 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Mark Ingram, RB - 11 percent TS, 5 percent AY

The Saints signed Dez Bryant, but a torn Achilles landed him on IR. They signed Brandon Marshall now instead, but don't sweat his arrival from a fantasy perspective. Drew Brees has zero reason to turn away from his 1-2 punch of Thomas and Kamara.

Bengals

Backfield

Joe Mixon, RB - 13 touches (Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 24, Wk 7: 16), 67 percent snap share

Giovani Bernard, RB - 4 touches (Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: n/a, Wk 7: n/a), 28 percent snap share

Mixon's dip in touches likely has more to do with the Bengals being down 35-7 at the end of the first half than Bernard's return. However, Bernard coming back is noteworthy. The Bengals offense looks lost without A.J. Green, but Bernard could offer at least something in the passing game. He might be worth a pick up just in case the Bengals give him a bigger role moving forward, as this was his first game back since Week 4.

Passing game

Tyler Boyd, WR - 17 percent TS, 13 percent AY

John Ross, WR - 26 percent TS, 43 percent AY

C.J. Uzomah, TE - 17 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Without Green, this passing attack lacks the firepower and depth to actually threaten opposing defenses. The Bengals face the Ravens this weekend, and it's not crazy to consider benching Boyd.

Atlanta Falcons at Cleveland Browns

Falcons

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, RB - 14 touches (Wk 9: 18, Wk 8: BYE, Wk 7: 13), 65 percent snap share

Ito Smith, RB - 8 touches (Wk 9: 11, Wk 8: BYE, Wk 7: 9), 30 percent snap share

Last week, this duo notched over 200 total yards and scored three touchdowns. This week, they didn't even combine for 100 total yards and didn't find the end zone once. They next face a sneakily tough Dallas defense.

Passing game

Julio Jones, WR - 21 percent TS, 42 percent AY

Austin Hooper, TE - 21 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR - 15 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Rather quietly, Hooper is emerging into a trustworthy fantasy tight end. Over the Falcons' last five games Hooper is second on the team in targets (40), receptions (34) and receiving yards (293). His lowest fantasy output in that span is 7.1 (PPR scoring), and he's scored 20-plus points twice.

Browns

Backfield

Duke Johnson Jr., RB - 7 touches (Wk 9: 10, Wk 8: 4, Wk 7: 5), 32 percent snap share

Nick Chubb, RB - 23 touches (Wk 9: 23, Wk 8: 20, Wk 7: 18), 80 percent snap share

The future of the Browns backfield is bright. Chubb is a revelation on the ground, showing the same devastating size-speed combination he had in college at the NFL level. If you need evidence, just watch his 92-yard touchdown run. As for Johnson, over one-third of his receiving yards and all of his receiving touchdowns have come in the last two weeks. He wasn't as heavily involved this week, but the Browns also had a lead for much of this game.

Passing game

Jarvis Landry, WR - 24 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Nick Chubb, RB - 14 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Duke Johnson, RB - 19 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Antonio Callaway, WR - 10 percent TS, 14 percent AY

This was the first game all year where Landry failed to see seven or more targets. His production has dipped of late, as he's managed more than 50 yards just once in his last five games. The good news is he has two nice matchups on the horizon (Bengals, Texans) following the team's Week 11 bye.

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

Lions

Backfield

Kerryon Johnson, RB - 20 touches (Wk 9: 15, Wk 8: 14, Wk 7: 19), 70 percent snap share

Theo Riddick, RB - 6 touches (Wk 9: 7, Wk 8: n/a, Wk 7: n/a), 58 percent snap share

Riddick once again saw a strong target share, but Johnson did as well seeing as Matthew Stafford was under pressure all game (more on that in a second). It looks like early speculation by many, myself included, may have been overblown about Riddick's return shattering Johnson's fantasy value. If this type of passing game work keeps up (seven targets for Riddick, six for Johnson), the rookie can remain a solid RB2-flex play.

Passing game

Theo Riddick, RB - 17 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR - 17 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR - 32 percent TS, 51 percent AY

Kerryon Johnson, RB - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY

The Lions cannot protect Stafford (he's been sacked 16 times in the last two weeks) and it's becoming a major problem. He can't deliver accurate throws or allow time for deeper routes to develop, which isn't helping Golladay or Jones. These two are looking a bit more like boom-or-bust plays moving forward until the Lions get their act together on offense.

Bears

Backfield

Jordan Howard, RB - 12 touches (Wk 9: 14, Wk 8: 22, Wk 7: 13) 50 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB - 6 touches (Wk 9: 7, Wk 8: 6, Wk 7: 14), 57 percent snap share

Cohen and Mitchell Trubisky scored rushing touchdowns, which meant Howard had a basically non-existent fantasy performance. Twelve touches for 32 yards simply isn't going to get it done.

Passing game

Allen Robinson, WR - 28 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Tarik Cohen, RB - 24 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Trey Burton, TE - 14 percent TS, 7 percent AY

Anthony Miller, WR - 17 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Welcome back, Allen Robinson! After missing a few games with a groin injury, the Bears No. 1 wideout shredded the Lions Darius Slay-less secondary. He and Miller sailed past 120 receiving yards, with Robinson finding the end zone twice and Miller just once. As Trubisky grows into Matt Nagy's offense, he's looking better and better. It might be wise to try and get pieces of this Bears passing attack before the trade deadline arrives.

Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs

Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB - 28 touches (Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 20, Wk 7: 17), 78 percent snap share

Byron Leftwich for president! This is the David Johnson people drafted in the first round. Leftwich is deploying Johnson in space both on the ground and through the air, and the reward was a 183 total yard, two-touchdown performance.

Passing game

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE - 23 percent TS, 34 percent AY

David Johnson, RB - 23 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Larry Fitzgerald, WR - 26 percent TS, 22 percent AY

This was another solid week for Fitzgerald with Byron Leftwich calling the offensive shots. He's absorbed 27 percent of the team targets the last two weeks, versus just over 20 in the four games prior. He's back on the flex/WR3 radar in PPR at least.

Chiefs

Backfield

Kareem Hunt, RB - 18 touches (Wk 9: 18, Wk 8: 21, Wk 7: 20), 74 percent snap share

Hunt didn't find the end zone but posted 96 total yards. The Chiefs are getting Spencer Ware more involved, but not in a way that threatens Hunt's weekly floor.

Passing game

Travis Kelce, TE - 26 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR - 33 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Kareem Hunt, RB - 11 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Demarcus Robinson popped up with 15 percent of the team targets, but that feels like a total aberration. We know how this Chiefs offense functions at this point.

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans

Backfield

Sony Michel, RB - 11 touches (Wk 9: n/a, Wk 8: n/a, Wk 7: 10), 28 percent snap share

James White, RB - 6 touches (Wk 9: 18, Wk 8: 18, Wk 7: 19), 63 percent snap share

The Patriots played catch-up all game against the Titans, taking these two pretty much out of the picture. As Michel gets back to full health this group should normalize, moving Cordarrelle Patterson (four carries on Sunday) back to a random change-of-pace option.

Passing game

Julian Edelman, WR - 28 percent TS, 25 percent AY

James White, WR - 19 percent TS, 1 percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR - 28 percent TS, 63 percent AY

Edelman managed nine catches for 104 yards, but otherwise, the Patriots passing attack was largely stymied by Mike Vrabel's Titan defense. It'll be interesting to see what this group can do at full strength, as Rob Gronkowski (back) was out once again but seems to be inching back toward playing. .

Titans

Backfield

Dion Lewis, RB - 22 touches (Wk 9: 22, Wk 8: BYE, Wk 7: 19), 75 percent snap share

Derrick Henry, RB ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ 11 touches (Wk 9: 8, Wk 8: BYE, Wk 7: 14), 24 percent snap share

Lewis received the volume but Henry was the one to hit paydirt, twice. Lewis is the better all-around back who plays when the Titans are close or behind. Henry's playing time is dwindling and his best role is as a game-icing hammer. Don't fret if you made a move for Lewis or just started trusting him in your lineup. He'll be fine.

Passing game

Corey Davis, WR - 42 percent TS, 68 percent AY

Tajae Sharpe, WR - 12 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Jonnu Smith, TE - 12 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Last week I mentioned (again) that Davis' peripheral numbers indicated a blow-up game could be on the horizon. Well, it happened against the Patriots as he went for 7-125-1 on 10 targets. Smith has touchdowns in back-to-back games now and could see his role expanding as the Titans look for secondary options behind Davis.

Washington Redskins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Redskins

Backfield

Adrian Peterson, RB - 21 touches (Wk 9: 12, Wk 8: 27, Wk 7: 25), 56 percent snap share

Peterson saw nice volume but was unable to find his way into the end zone. The touches are there, giving Peterson a safe floor, but the injuries across his offensive line and the overall scoring limitations of an Alex Smith-led offense will limit his upside moving forward.

Passing game

Maurice Harris, WR - 19 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Jordan Reed, TE - 23 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Josh Doctson, WR - 15 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Doctson scored a touchdown for the second consecutive week, but that's about the only noteworthy thing from this bunch.

Buccaneers

Backfield

Peyton Barber, RB - 14 touches (Wk 9: 13, Wk 8: 19, Wk 7: 11), 46 percent snap share

Jacquizz Rodgers, RB - 9 touches (Wk 9: 4, Wk 8: 5, Wk 7: 4), 39 percent snap share

Rodgers led the team with eight targets and 102 receiving yards, but he'd done next to nothing fantasy-wise the rest of the season. Don't chase this production.

Passing game

DeSean Jackson, WR - 20 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Mike Evans, WR - 15 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Chris Godwin, WR - 17 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Jacquizz Rodgers, RB - 20 percent TS, 26 percent AY

The Buccaneers threw for 406 yards, no touchdowns, and two interceptions. This was a strange game with disaster after disaster happening to the Bucs when they entered the red zone. It's becoming hard to decipher where Ryan Fitzpatrick's targets are going to go on a given week. Any of the players in this group could pop off, but the odds of a no-show are also quite high.

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

Bills

Backfield

LeSean McCoy, RB - 27 touches (Wk 9: 14, Wk 8: 18, Wk 7: 2), 67 percent snap share

The Bills jumped out to an early lead and rode McCoy to victory. McCoy crossed the century mark for the first time this season and scored his first two touchdowns of the year as well.

Passing game

Robert Foster, WR - 16 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Kelvin Benjamin, WR - 12 percent TS, 48 percent AY

Zay Jones, WR - 44 percent TS, 5 percent AY

All hail Matt Barkley, I guess? The veteran literally came off the couch into the lineup and threw for 232 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Jones went for 93 and a touchdown, while Foster went for over 100. I wouldn't put too much stock into this performance, though, as the Jets appear to be in freefall at this point in the season.

Jets

Backfield

Isaiah Crowell, RB - 9 touches (Wk 9: 14, Wk 8: 13, Wk 7: 12), 37 percent snap share

Elijah McGuire, RB - 9 touches (Wk 9: 10, Wk 8: n/a, Wk 7: n/a), 52 percent snap share

The Jets offense is dealing with multiple injuries and ineffective playcalling. McGuire saw six targets here, but overall didn't produce enough to justify starting him. Crowell scored a touchdown, so if you were forced to start him ... congratulations!

Passing game

Jermaine Kearse, WR - 15 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Elijah McGuire, RB - 18 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Quincy Enunwa, WR - 24 percent TS, 12 percent AY

The Jets posted an impressive 135 passing yards and two interceptions in this game. No receivers or tight ends did anything fantasy-relevant as a result.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Jaguars

Backfield

T.J. Yeldon, RB - 8 touches (Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 8, Wk 7: 17), 38 percent snap share

Leonard Fournette, RB - 29 touches (Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: n/a, Wk 7: n/a), 53 percent snap share

Fournette finally returned to the lineup and dominated the backfield touches. Yeldon still worked in as a pass-catcher (six targets, five receptions) but this is shifting back to Fournette's backfield.

Passing game

Dede Westbrook, WR - 26 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Donte Moncrief, WR - 10 percent TS, 39 percent AY

Leonard Fournette, RB - 13 percent TS, 0 percent AY

T.J. Yeldon, RB - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY

If you hit the whack-a-wide receiver correctly this week, you started Moncrief, who scored on a long touchdown. Otherwise, it was more of the same from this spread-out passing attack with no clear leader.

Colts

Backfield

Marlon Mack, RB - 12 touches (Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 27, Wk 7: 21), 59 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB - 6 touches (Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 13, Wk 7: 6), 38 percent snap share

Mack's hot streak cooled off against the Jaguars stout front seven. The Colts surging second-year back gutted out 29 yards on 12 carries. He should bounce back in more favorable matchups.

Passing game

Eric Ebron, TE - 11 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Jack Doyle, TE - 11 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Nyheim Hines, RB - 14 percent TS, 5 percent AY

T.Y. Hilton, WR - 25 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Ebron has certainly lost volume since Doyle returned, but the Colts are using him in scoring situations. Ebron found the end zone three times in this one, twice through the air and once on the ground. Hilton's volume and air yards profile are encouraging as he gets healthier in this offense.

Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders

Chargers

Backfield

Melvin Gordon, RB - 23 touches (Wk 9: 17, Wk 8: BYE, Wk 7: n/a), 83 percent snap share

Austin Ekeler, RB - 3 touches (Wk 9: 4, Wk 8: BYE, Wk 7: 17), 34 percent snap share

Gordon is the engine driving this offense and is having a career-year in the process. Good for him.

Passing game

Keenan Allen, WR - 36 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR - 24 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Melvin Gordon, RB - 20 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Allen found the end zone, turning his usual safe floor into a nice outing (6-57-1). With Gordon doing so much work on the ground, Philip Rivers doesn't need to chuck the rock around too much. That makes it hard for the ancillary pieces like Williams to perform with any sort of consistency.

Raiders

Backfield

Doug Martin, RB - 18 touches (Wk 9: 12, Wk 8: 15, Wk 7: BYE), 46 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB - 8 touches (Wk 9: 8, Wk 8: 10, Wk 7: BYE), 38 percent snap share

Nothing changed in this backfield committee. Martin shouldered most of the load while Richard saw work in the passing game. Attaching your fantasy team to any part of the Raiders offense is a risky venture right now.

Passing game

Jared Cook, TE - 22 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Brandon LaFell, WR - 17 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Jalen Richard, RB - 17 percent TS, 1 percent AY

As I said above, attaching your fantasy team to any part of the Raiders offense is a risky venture right now.

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seahawks

Backfield

Rashaad Penny, RB - 12 touches (Wk 9: 7, Wk 8: 0, Wk 7: BYE), 39 percent snap share

Mike Davis, RB - 15 touches (Wk 9: 22, Wk 8: 11, Wk 7: BYE), 58 percent snap share

With Chris Carson sidelined, the Seahawks (finally) turned to their first-round pick and he delivered. Penny gashed the Rams rush defense for 108 yards on 12 carries. The Seahawks rushed for 273 yards in this one, but fell just short of victory.

Passing game

Doug Baldwin, WR - 17 percent TS, 10 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR - 25 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Mike Davis, RB - 25 percent TS, 5 percent AY

The Seahawks rely so heavily on the ground game that there are very few air yards to go around. If you start a Seattle pass-catcher you're praying they find a way into the end zone. The heavy volume, PPR-darling version of Baldwin we all grew to love the last few years now feels like a relic of a bygone era.

Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley, RB - 19 touches (Wk 9: 19, Wk 8: 31, Wk 7: 19), 89 percent snap share

Another day, another 150-plus total yard performance by Gurley.

Passing game

Robert Woods, WR - 13 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR - 31 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Todd Gurley, RB - 10 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR - 21 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Cooper Kupp tore his ACL in Week 10, which is a huge loss for this offense. His absence earlier didn't net Cooks and Woods a huge boost in targets either. Those two should keep pace, while Josh Reynolds will be a name to target on waivers.

Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers

Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB - 10 touches (Wk 9: 7, Wk 8: 14, Wk 7: 10), 51 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB - 15 touches (Wk 9: 21, Wk 8: 13,Wk 7: 11), 43 percent snap share

It might be time to drop Drake, as his workload is too small to trust at this point and he's simply being outplayed by Gore.

Passing game

DeVante Parker, WR - 30 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Danny Amendola, WR - 27 percent TS, 23 percent AY

The Dolphins are losing the war of attrition. Jakeem Grant left this game with what appeared to be a significant, non-contact lower leg injury and Parker left for a while as well with a shoulder injury. Fortunately, Miami's bye is up next on the schedule.

Packers

Backfield

Jamaal Williams, RB - 9 touches (Wk 9: 9, Wk 8: 4, Wk 7: BYE), 26 percent snap share

Aaron Jones, RB - 16 touches (Wk 9: 16, Wk 8: 14, Wk 7: BYE), 72 percent snap share

The Packers finally featured Jones, and look what happened: the second-year stud piled up 172 total yards and two touchdowns. This should be his backfield from here on out.

Passing game

Davante Adams, WR - 25 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Marquez Valdez-Scantling, WR - 25 percent TS, 18 percent AY

Aaron Jones, RB - 18 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Adams is about as automatic as wide receivers come in fantasy, with at least one touchdown in seven of nine games this year. MVS seems to have locked in the No. 2 role now as Randall Cobb missed another game with injuries.

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 25 touches (Wk 9: 21, Wk 8: BYE, Wk 7: 17), 88 percent snap share

Games like this make me wonder sometimes why the Cowboys don't do even more to set Zeke up and ride him to victory. He turned his 25 touches into nearly 200 total yards and two scores.

Passing game

Amari Cooper, WR - 28 percent TS, 57 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR - 17 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 16 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Cooper has seen 25 and 28 percent of the team targets in his two games as a Cowboy. That's a really attractive total, even if the Cowboys passing game as a whole doesn't inspire a lot of confidence. It might be worth trying to buy low on Cooper just in case this group gets it together and starts cruising toward the postseason.

Eagles

Backfield

Wendell Smallwood, RB - 5 touches (Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 10, Wk 7: 11), 34 percent snap share

Corey Clement, RB - 6 touches (Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 5, Wk 7: 10), 29 percent snap share

Josh Adams, RB - 7 touches (Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 10, Wk 7: 4), 31 percent snap share

My advice is to stay as far away from this backfield as possible. The Eagles have shown no signs of turning away from this pure committee approach. If you have bench space, maybe stash Adams, as he has looked like the most explosive of the bunch. But my hopes aren't high for him to start receiving the requisite volume.

Passing game

Zach Ertz, TE - 36 percent TS, 28 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery, WR - 18 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR - 16 percent TS, 30 percent AY

The story of this game wasn't Golden Tate's debut as an Eagle, but Ertz' dominance. I was up by about 50 points in one league, and Ertz' 14-145-2 performance almost lost me my matchup! This is worrisome if you were hoping for Tate to carry his production with the Lions into Philadelphia. There are so many mouths to feed here Tate might go hungry compared to the volume he was getting from Matthew Stafford.

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB - 24 touches (Wk 9: BYE, Wk 8: 22, Wk 7: 23), 91 percent snap share

Barkley's rushing totals in his last six games are as follows: 67, 38, 43, 130, 48, 44. His work in the passing game is keeping his value afloat, but he posted just 4-33-0 today.

Passing game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR - 35 percent TS, 60 percent AY

Sterling Shepard., WR - 10 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Evan Engram, TE - 16 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB - 16 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Beckham's positive touchdown regression finally hit, as he scored twice in this one. That gives him four touchdowns in his last five games after going scoreless in his first four. Engram working his way back into this rotation takes a chunk out of Shepard's upside.

49ers

Backfield

Matt Breida, RB - 20 touches (Wk 9: 13, Wk 8: 16, Wk 7: 5), 59 percent snap share

Alfred Morris, RB - 9 touches (Wk 9: 7, Wk 8: 6, Wk 7: 9), 21 percent snap share

Finally healthy and with fewer bodies in the backfield to steal work, Breida went off. He crossed 100 yards on the ground and scored while adding in 31 receiving yards and a score through the air as well. Pending another injury, he's looking like a locked-in RB2 the rest of the season.

Passing game

George Kittle, TE - 26 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Kendrick Bourne, WR - 18 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Dante Pettis, WR - 16 percent TS, 7 percent AY

As long as Nick Mullens is under center, it seems Kittle is going to get his. In Mullens' two starts Kittle has 13 catches for 201 yards and one touchdown.