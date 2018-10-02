Fantasy targets and touches for Week 5: Sony Michel breaks out

As was the case last week, this new and improved (we think) Targets and Touches column will focus on different stats for 2018, as you'll see below. This column will no longer be a restatement of catches, yards and receptions (If you want those, check the box score). Instead, my hope is to bring you some more actionable data. For running backs, that means looking at total touches and playing time. I'll give you their touch total this week, their touch totals from the past few weeks, as well as the percentage of offensive plays during which they were on the field in the given week (per Next Gen Stats). Here's what that will look like:

Giovani Bernard, RB - 17 touches (Wk 2: 10, Wk 1: 2), 89 percent snap share

Got it? Good. Now, for the passing games I'll provide you with two key stats: target share and air yards share. The target share (TS) represents the percentage of the team's targets that player saw in the given week. Air yards, if you aren't familiar with the term, represent "the total number of yards thrown toward a receiver on a play in which he is targeted, both complete and incomplete. If you add them up over a game or a season, you get a receiver's total Air Yards." As such, the air yards share accounts for the receiver's percentage of the quarterback's total intended air yards. The perfect marriage for a fantasy wideout is a healthy target share and plenty of air yards. For more on why you should care about air yards, read this. But if you're too lazy and trust us that air yards matter (#respect), here's how the pass-catchers will look below:

Davante Adams, WR - 20 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Our hope is this data will give you more actionable information to use when contemplating your starting lineup, adds/drops, and trades. But feel free to give me feedback on Twitter @AlexGelhar. Now, let's dive into what Week 4 had to offer and what it might mean as we head into Week 5.

percent TS = percentage of total team passing targets player received

percent AY = percentage of total team air yards player received

BYE WEEKS: Carolina Panthers, Washington Redskins

Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Vikings

Backfield

Dalvin Cook, RB - 10 touches (Wk 3: n/a Wk 2: 11, Wk 1: 5), 25 percent snap share

Latavius Murray, RB - 4 touches (Wk 3: 7, Wk 2: 8, Wk 1: 0), 54 percent snap share

Cook missed Week 3 with a hamstring injury, and his usage and playing time in Week 4 indicate he's not fully healed yet. The short week may have played a part in his lightened workload as well, but his status will need to be monitored before trusting him in Week 5 lineups.

Passing game

Adam Thielen, WR - 24 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Stefon Diggs, WR - 30 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Kyle Rudolph, TE - 12 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Laquon Treadwell, WR - 14 percent TS, 15 percent AY

It is not crazy to consider searching for an alternative tight end to Kyle Rudolph. Even in a game where Kirk Cousins threw the ball 50 times, Rudolph netted just six targets. He has just a 12 percent target share on the year, tied for 18th among tight ends.

Rams

Backfield

Todd Gurley, RB - 21 touches (Wk 3: 18, Wk 2: 19, Wk 1: 16), 96 percent snap share

Another week, another dominant performance from Todd Gurley.

Passing game

Robert Woods, WR - 15 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Brandin Cooks, WR - 24 percent TS, 32 percent AY

Cooper Kupp, WR - 30 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Todd Gurley, RB - 18 percent TS, 1 percent AY

The Rams passing offense is so potent and so well-distributed it's hard to not start this trio every week. All three went for over 100 yards and found the end zone against a stout Minnesota defense. Such is the power of a Sean McVay-led offense.

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars

Jets

Backfield

Bilal Powell, RB - 12 touches (Wk 3: 14, Wk 2: 10, Wk 1: 13), 63 percent snap share

Isaiah Crowell, RB - 5 touches (Wk 3: 18, Wk 2: 14, Wk 1: 10), 37 percent snap share

This result was pretty predictable. The Jets fell behind early, forcing them into a more pass-heavy game script. Powell is the preferred back in those situations, leading to the sizable disparity in touches and playing time between him and Crowell. Make a note for games in the future that could follow this trajectory.

Passing game

Quincy Enunwa, WR - 19 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Jermaine Kearse, WR - 16 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Robby Anderson, WR - 19 percent TS, 30 percent AY

BIlal Powelll, RB - 22 percent TS, 11 percent AY

There isn't much to glean from Sam Darnold, a rookie, struggling mightily on the road against the Jacksonville defense. Powell was the team's leading receiver with four catches for 26 yards.

Jaguars

Backfield

Leonard Fournette, RB - 12 touches (Wk 3: n/a, Wk 2: n/a, Wk 1: 12), 31 percent snap share

T.J. Yeldon, RB - 21 touches (Wk 3: 13, Wk 2: 12, Wk 1: 17), 63 percent snap share

Fournette tried to play through his hamstring injury but was ruled out at halftime after leaving during the second quarter. That opened up opportunities for Yeldon, who made the most of them by finding the end zone twice. Yeldon has played on 73 percent of Jags' snaps when Fournette misses or is ruled out in-game this season. He's a solid RB2/flex play if Fournette misses more time.

Passing game

Dede Westbrook, WR - 32 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Donte Moncrief, WR - 14 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE - 11 percent TS, 20 percent AY

The Jaguars might have the most volatile week-to-week passing game for fantasy purposes. Keelan Cole, who dominated in Week 2, led the receiving corps in playing time on Sunday (77 percent) but saw just three targets. It's probably best to steer clear of this group unless absolutely necessary.

Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots

Dolphins

Backfield

Kenyan Drake, RB - 4 touches (Wk 3: 7, Wk 2: 15, Wk 1: 17), 42 percent snap share

Frank Gore, RB - 13 touches (Wk 3: 6, Wk 2: 10, Wk 1: 9), 51 percent snap share

It appears the Dolphins featured Gore over Drake, but the box score is misleading. Eight of Gore's 13 touches (including his touchdown) came on Miami's final drive when Brock Osweiler was under center and the team trailed 38-0. This backfield is a mess. Drake is young and talented, though -- so it might be best to hold pat rather than outright cutting him loose.

Passing game

Kenny Stills, WR - 25 percent TS, 51 percent AY

Frank Gore, RB - 12 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Albert Wilson, WR - 25 percent TS, 34 percent AY

The Dolphins average 23.5 pass attempts per game, fewest in the league. That's a small pie for wide receivers to eat from, and most end up starving each week. This includes Stills, who is averaging right around three catches for 40 yards per game since his Week 1 statistical explosion (4-106-2).

Patriots

Backfield

Sony Michel, RB - 25 touches (Wk 3: 15, Wk 2: 11, Wk 1: n/a), 48 percent snap share

James White, RB - 16 touches (Wk 3: 7, Wk 2: 11, Wk 1: 9), 41 percent snap share

Rex Burkhead landing on injured reserve last week forced the Patriots hand in the backfield and created a much clearer division of labor. Michel is the primary engine on the ground, as he handled 25 carries in a promising performance (112 yards, one touchdown). White remains a do-it-all option who led the team in receptions (eight) and receiving yards (68) against the Dolphins.

Passing game

Rob Gronkowski, TE - 21 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Phillip Dorsett, WR - 21 percent TS, 35 percent AY

Cordarrelle Patterson, WR - 15 percent TS, 11 percent AY

James White, WR - 26 percent TS, 9 percent AY

Josh Gordon, WR - 6 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Gordon didn't reach the typical threshold (10 percent) but he needs to be mentioned at least. The former-Brown is nursing a hamstring injury still, which could be why he was only used on 20 percent of the offensive snaps. Also, this game was a blowout. The Patriots have a short week before playing the Colts on Thursday Night Football this week, and Julian Edelman returns, so proceed with caution when it comes to Gordon.

Philadelphia Eagles at Tennessee Titans

Eagles

Backfield

Wendell Smallwood, RB - 8 touches (Wk 3: 13, Wk 2: 8, Wk 1: 0), 47 percent snap share

Jay Ajayi, RB - 18 touches (Wk 3: n/a, Wk 2: 8, Wk 1: 15), 51 percent snap share

Ajayi looked solid after returning from a back injury that sidelined him in Week 3. Corey Clement was out this week, helping free up opportunities for Ajayi and Smallwood. This backfield could get more frustrating as it gets healthier.

Passing game

Zach Ertz, TE - 28 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Alshon Jeffery, WR - 18 percent TS, 26 percent AY

Nelson Agholor, WR - 24 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Wendell Smallwood, RB - 10 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Jeffery's return quickly concentrated this passing attack. Wentz looked early and often for his top three targets and pummeled them with targets and air yards. This might become more of the norm as the Eagles offense finally takes shape.

Titans

Backfield

Dion Lewis, RB - 13 touches (Wk 3: 12, Wk 2: 15, Wk 1: 21), 66 percent snap share

Derrick Henry, RB - 10 touches (Wk 3: 18, Wk 2: 18, Wk 1: 11), 41 percent snap share

The Titans rushing attack is toothless, with Henry and Lewis averaging a combined 3.15 yards per rush. Lewis at least offers some upside in the passing game as he's second on the team with 18 receptions.

Passing game

Corey Davis, WR - 35 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Taywan Taylor, WR - 21 percent TS, 30 percent AY

Dion Lewis, RB - 21 percent TS, 2 percent AY

This was the breakout game many had been anticipating from Davis. He'd received a fair amount of targets, but with the Titans passing attack stuck in neutral trusting him in starting lineups was hard. Well, a 9-161-1 performance on 14 targets is going to turn some heads. He owns a 32 percent target share on the year.

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Texans

Backfield

Lamar Miller, RB - 14 touches (Wk 3: 15, Wk 2: 16, Wk 1: 21), 52 percent snap share

Alfred Blue, RB - 13 touches (Wk 3: 5, Wk 2: 7, Wk 1: 5), 48 percent snap share

All of a sudden this backfield looks like a committee after Miller enjoyed a three-week stranglehold on pseudo-featured back duties. It's possible this is a one-week blip, but those relying on Miller will need to watch this closely.

Passing game

DeAndre Hopkins, WR - 29 percent TS, 60 percent AY

Will Fuller, WR - 12 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Keke Coutee - 36 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Fuller left in the second half with a hamstring injury, forcing rookie Keke Coutee to step up to the plate. Coutee performed well as a fill-in and could be a decent waiver-wire option if Fuller misses next week's game, especially in PPR.

Colts

Backfield

Jordan Wilkins, RB - 8 touches (Wk 3: 8, Wk 2: 12, Wk 1: 17), 35 percent snap share

Nyheim Hines, RB - 13 touches (Wk 3: 10, Wk 2: 5, Wk 1: 12), 68 percent snap share

Hines' elevated playing time and growing role in the passing game make him worth an add (if available), or worth considering in the flex in PPR. He has reception totals of nine, five, one and seven so far, and caught two touchdowns in Week 4. Wilkins is a non-factor and could end up ceding more work to the more electric Hines in short order.

Passing game

T.Y. Hilton, WR - 10 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Zach Pascal, WR - 16 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Eric Ebron, TE - 16 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Chester Rogers, WR - 18 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Nyheim Hines, RB - 18 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Hilton left this game early and now appears unlikely to play on Thursday night against the Patriots. Pascal had a nice game but only played on 51 percent of the snaps compared to 81 percent for Chester Rogers and 80 percent for Ryan Grant. Determining how the targets will be divvied without Hilton is anybody's guess, but the Colts will likely be throwing the ball often in Week 5.

Buffalo Bills at Green Bay Packers

Bills

Backfield

Chris Ivory, RB - 6 touches (Wk 3: 23, Wk 2: 3, Wk 1: 3), 38 percent snap share

LeSean McCoy, RB - 8 touches (Wk 3: n/a, Wk 2: 13, Wk 1: 8), 63 percent snap share

The Bills failed to score a point against the Packers, and as a result, neither running back did much of anything.

Passing game

Kelvin Benjamin, WR - 19 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Zay Jones, WR - 19 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Charles Clay, TE - 19 percent TS, 8 percent AY

LeSean McCoy, RB - 19 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Josh Allen looked lost, confused, and over-matched against the Packers defense, finishing 16-of-33 for 151 yards with two interceptions and zero touchdowns. Those are tough numbers to mine fantasy receiving production from.

Packers

Backfield

Jamaal Williams, RB - 11 touches (Wk 3: 7, Wk 2: 19, Wk 1: 15), 27 percent snap share

Ty Montgomery, RB - 7 touches (Wk 3: 10, Wk 2: 6, Wk 1: 4), 37 percent snap share

Aaron Jones, RB - 12 touches (Wk 3: 7, Wk 2: n/a, Wk 1: n/a), 38 percent snap share

Perhaps the Packers are preserving their backs for the postseason. Perhaps the coaching staff simply refuses to see the light. Whatever the reason, fantasy footballers are left in the dark, waiting for the team to feature Aaron Jones. He's been the team's most effective and electric back since returning from a suspension last week. The Packers backfield rotation doesn't seem to be changing (yet), so starting a Packer back carries plenty of risk.

Passing game

Davante Adams, WR - 35 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Geronimo Allison, WR - 28 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Jimmy Graham, TE - 15 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Aaron Rodgers locked in on his top targets with Randall Cobb (hamstring) sidelined. So if Cobb and Allison, who left this game with a concussion, miss Week 5, who will Rodgers turn to? Marquez Valdez-Scantling filled in for Cobb in the slot, playing 74 percent of the snaps, and looks like the next man up. He could be on the WR3 radar if both Cobb and Allison are out but he carries plenty of risk.

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Lions

Backfield

Kerryon Johnson, RB - 10 touches (Wk 3: , Wk 2: 13, Wk 1: 8), 38 percent snap share

LeGarrette Blount, RB - 7 touches (WK 3: 18, Wk 2: 9, Wk 1: 4), 25 percent snap share

Theo Riddick, RB - 5 touches (Wk 3: 3, Wk 2: 9, Wk 1: 9), 47 percent snap share

Johnson still looks like the best back on the team, but Blount and Riddick aren't going away. Johnson could be a bit of a fantasy rollercoaster while embroiled in this committee..

Passing game

Golden Tate, WR - 22 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Kenny Golladay, WR - 22 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Marvin Jones, WR - 16 percent TS, 43 percent AY

It was Tate's turn to shine this week, though Golladay and Jones contributed with big plays. All three remain weekly considerations regardless of format.

Cowboys

Backfield

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 29 touches (Wk 3: 19, Wk 2: 22, Wk 1: 18), 77 percent snap share

Last week I said it was surprising the Cowboys hadn't given Zeke more work. This week he gets 29 touches. Coincidence? I think not. More importantly, though, is the fact that Elliott is playing through knee and ankle injuries. It might be wise to stash Rod Smith now in case things take a turn for the worse.

Passing game

Ezekiel Elliott, RB - 24 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Geoff Swaim, TE - 21 percent TS, 17 percent AY

Cole Beasley, WR - 15 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Allen Hurns, WR - 12 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Here's all you need to know about Dallas' passing attack: Elliott's 88 yards are the highest total by a Cowboy in a game this year.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears

Buccaneers

Backfield

Peyton Barber, RB - 8 touches (Wk 3: 8, Wk 2: 19, Wk 1: 17), 48 percent snap share

Ronald Jones, RB - 11 touches (Wk 3: n/a, Wk 2: 8, Wk 1: 3), 33 percent snap share

Rookie Ronald Jones finally saw the field. But nothing changed in this backfield. We really don't need to give this group any fantasy thought until something does change for the better.

Passing game

Mike Evans, WR - 22 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Adam Humphries, WR - 19 percent TS, 10 percent AY

DeSean Jackson, WR - 22 percent TS, 33 percent AY

Cameron Brate, TE - 11 percent TS, 8 percent AY

It appears the Fitzmagic has died. Fitzpatrick struggled mightily and was benched for Jameis Winston, who didn't fare much better. O.J. Howard will be out from two to four weeks with a sprained MCL, putting Brate on the streaming tight end radar. The Buccaneers next face a Falcons defense that can't stop anyone after suffering several major injuries.

Bears

Backfield

Jordan Howard, RB - 11 touches (Wk 3: 26, Wk 2: 17, Wk 1: 20), 52 percent snap share

Tarik Cohen, RB - 20 touches (Wk 3: 8, Wk 2: 5, Wk 1: 8), 50 percent snap share

Rather puzzlingly, Howard out-touched Cohen 63-21 through the first three games. That changed on Sunday when Cohen saw eight targets and carried the ball 11 times. He did most of his damage in the passing game (7-121-1). Hopefully, the lightbulb finally went off for head coach Matt Nagy to use Cohen more in the passing game, as the jitterbug had seen just eight targets to Howard's 11 in the first three weeks. Howard owners should watch this split with worry the next few weeks, as Howard has amassed just 121 rushing yards on his last 49 carries (2.5 YPC).

Passing game

Allen Robinson, WR - 15 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Trey Burton, TE - 15 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Taylor Gabriel, WR - 27 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Tarik Cohen, RB - 31 percent TS, 19 percent AY

I'm pretty sure we can't count on six touchdown passes from Mitchell Trubisky again anytime soon, but this passing distribution is starting to look a little more consistent. Robinson is the safe play, while Gabriel is the bigger-play threat..

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons

Bengals

Backfield

Giovani Bernard, RB - 19 touches (Wk 3: 17, Wk 2: 10, Wk 1: 2), 63 percent snap share

Like last week, Bernard was the workhorse. Rookie Mark Walton got on the field more (35 percent), but barely mixed into the action (seven touches).

Passing game

Tyler Boyd, WR - 38 percent TS, 25 percent AY

A.J. Green, WR - 21 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Giovani Bernard, RB - 10 percent TS, 2 percent AY

Tyler Eifert suffered another season-ending injury, which is disappointing as he appeared to be rounding back into his playmaking form of old. Dalton tossed a few passes to his ancillary targets but largely fed his most reliable options, as has been the case all year.

Falcons

Backfield

Tevin Coleman, RB - 17 touches (Wk 3: 17, Wk 2: 20, Wk 1: 10), 60 percent snap share

Ito Smith, RB - 10 touches (Wk 3: 5, Wk 2: 10, Wk 1: 0), 40 percent snap share

Smith played just five percent of the snaps in Week 3, so his 40 percent snap share here was a bit of a surprise. Devonta Freeman is likely to return next week, though, putting Smith back to the bench and making Coleman a riskier flex play.

Passing game

Julio Jones, WR - 31 percent TS, 40 percent AY

Calvin Ridley, WR - 15 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Mohamed Sanu, WR - 23 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Yes, Julio Jones has yet to score a touchdown (lulz amirite?), but through four weeks he leads the NFL in receiving yards (pending Monday Night Football). There's no reason to panic. Surprisingly, Ridley leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns as well (also pending Monday Night Football).

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

Seahawks

Backfield

Mike Davis, RB - 25 touches (Wk 3: 1, Wk 2: 4, Wk 1: n/a), 69 percent snap share

Rashaad Penny, RB - 9 touches (Wk 3: 3, Wk 2: 10, Wk 1: 11), 26 percent snap share

No Chris Carson, no problem. The Seahawks simply turned to their first-round running back to ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ oh wait, nevermind. Penny received just nine touches while Mike Davis turned into the workhorse. Gotcha.

Passing game

Doug Baldwin, WR - 27 percent TS, 49 percent AY

Tyler Lockett, WR - 23 percent TS, 29 percent AY

Brandon Marshall, WR - 12 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Mike Davis, RB - 15 percent TS, 0 percent AY

Baldwin wasted no time establishing himself as the team's No. 1 wide receiver in his first game back from injury. It was encouraging to see Lockett not completely disappear as well, though his weekly involvement may be more sketchy moving forward.

Cardinals

Backfield

David Johnson, RB - 25 touches (Wk 3: 16, Wk 2: 14, Wk 1: 14), 91 percent snap share

Chase Edmunds, RB - 3 touches (Wk 3: 5, Wk 2: 6, Wk 1: 8), 13 percent snap share

This is more like it for Johnson's usage. Week 4 was the first time DJ crossed 20 touches and 100 scrimmage yards on the year. Our letter writing campaign to Mike McCoy must have worked! Huzzah!

Passing game

Christian Kirk, WR - 19 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Chad Williams, WR - 11 percent TS, 22 percent AY

David Johnson, RB - 15 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Ricky Seals-Jones, TE - 15 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Larry Fitzgerald, WR - 26 percent TS, 34 percent AY

Josh Rosen is still getting acclimated as a starting quarterback in the NFL. His wideouts didn't do him any favors this week, dropping several big passes. It might be prudent to sit Fitzgerald until he and Rosen develop a better connection, though his air yards and target share profile is encouraging in Rosen's first start.

Cleveland Browns at Oakland Raiders

Browns

Backfield

Carlos Hyde, RB - 22 touches (Wk 3: 25, Wk 2: 17, Wk 1: 23), 60 percent snap share

Duke Johnson Jr., RB - 6 touches (Wk 3: 4, Wk 2: 5, Wk 1: 6), 36 percent snap share

Nick Chubb, RB - 3 touches (Wk 3: 2, Wk 2: 2, Wk 1: 3), 4 percent snap share

It'll be tempting to rush to the waiver wire and blow a high priority or a bunch of FAAB on Chubb, who rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on three carries against the Raiders. However, those rushes came on the only three snaps he played all game. Hyde's still the featured back here, though Chubb may have made a pretty good case for a few more touches per game.

Passing game

Jarvis Landry, WR - 25 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Antonio Callaway, WR - 22 percent TS, 33 percent AY

David Njoku, TE - 18 percent TS, 12 percent AY

Rashard Higgins, WR - 12 percent TS, 15 percent AY

Duke Johnson, RB - 12 percent TS, 13 percent AY

The Browns ground game was on fire, taking some of the air out of the passing attack. However, it looks like Baker Mayfield is forming a trio of favorite targets in Landry, Callaway, and Njoku. Callaway and Njoku make for nice stashes, but be cautious starting this passing attack against the Ravens in Week 5.

Raiders

Backfield

Marshawn Lynch, RB - 23 touches (Wk 3: 22, Wk 2: 20, Wk 1: 13), 55 percent snap share

Doug Martin, RB - 5 touches (Wk 3: 5, Wk 2: 8, Wk 1: 6), 18 percent snap share

Jalen Richard, RB - 4 touches (Wk 3: 3, Wk 2: 2, Wk 1: 14), 26 percent snap share

Jon Gruden really is running this offense like it's 1998, as he's treated Marshawn Lynch-like an old-fashioned bell cow. Lynch looked great against the Browns, racking up 157 total yards.

Passing game

Amari Cooper, WR - 21 percent TS, 27 percent AY

Jordy Nelson, WR - 14 percent TS, 16 percent AY

Jared Cook, TE - 22 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Martavis Bryant, WR - 12 percent TS, 24 percent AY

Cooper had a great game (8-128-1 on 12 targets) but the story of this passing offense is Cook. Through four weeks he leads his position in receiving yards (374), is second in receptions (27), and tied for first in touchdowns (three). He's also one of just five tight ends to command 20-plus percent of his team's targets thus far.

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

Saints

Backfield

Alvin Kamara, RB - 24 touches (Wk 3: 31, Wk 2: 19, Wk 1: 17), 83 percent snap share

Taysom Hill, QB - 6 touches (Wk 3: 3, Wk 2: 0, Wk 1: 0), 23 percent snap share

Alvin Kamara is amazing. He's averaging around 24 touches per game thus far, a figure likely to drop a bit with Mark Ingram returning. Also, Taysom Hill as a change-of-pace back is one of my favorite subplots of the season.

Passing game

Michael Thomas, WR - 12 percent TS, 11 percent AY

Alvin Kamara, RB - 24 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Cameron Meredith, WR - 12 percent TS, 18 percent AY

This was a lackluster day from the Saints passing attack with Drew Brees managing just 217 yards and no touchdowns. We know what to expect when this group bounces back.

Giants

Backfield

Saquon Barkley, RB - 16 touches (Wk 3: 22, Wk 2: 25, Wk 1: 20), 73 percent snap share

Barkley's involvement in the passing game helps him when the Giants fall behind. He has 25 receptions over the last three weeks.

Passing game

Odell Beckham Jr., WR - 28 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Sterling Shepard, WR - 22 percent TS, 19 percent AY

Saquon Barkley, RB - 20 percent TS, 2 percent AY

With Evan Engram out with a knee injury, Manning funneled as many targets as possible to this trio. OBJ has been rock-solid but has yet to find the end zone or go nuclear in the stat sheets. He's averaging over 11 targets per game, though, so be patient.

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers

49ers

Backfield

Matt Breida, RB - 12 touches (Wk 3: 13, Wk 2: 14, Wk 1: 12), 64 percent snap share

Alfred Morris, RB - 5 touches (Wk 3: 14, Wk 2: 16, Wk 1: 12), 24 percent snap share

Breida was healthier than Morris coming into this game, but at a certain point he may just win the lion's share of the touches on production/talent alone. Stay tuned.

Passing game

George Kittle, TE - 24 percent TS, 36 percent AY

Pierre Garcon, WR - 21 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Kendrick Bourne, WR - 11 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Marquise Goodwin, WR - 11 percent TS, 9 percent AY

In his first start of the season, C.J. Beathard showed an affinity for targeting Kittle and Garcon. There are probably better options at wideout than Garcon at this point in the fantasy season, but this is great news for Kittle.

Chargers

Backfield

Melvin Gordon, RB - 22 touches (Wk 3: 17, Wk 2: 15, Wk 1: 24), 72 percent snap share

Austin Ekeler, RB - 10 touches (Wk 3: 7, Wk 2: 14, Wk 1: 10), 34 percent snap share

Gordon and Ekeler are on pace to be one of the most productive running back duos in league history. Here's to hoping they keep it up for the sake of our fantasy rosters!

Passing game

Keenan Allen, WR - 26 percent TS, 31 percent AY

Tyrell Williams, WR - 13 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Melvin Gordon, RB - 26 percent TS, 8 percent AY

Antonio Gates, TE - 13 percent TS, 14 percent AY

Just when we thought Mike Williams was staking a claim in this offense, the other Williams swoops in to out-target him. This was a like a friendly reminder from Philip Rivers that his main two targets are Allen and Gordon, for now at least.

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers

Ravens

Backfield

Alex Collins, RB - 12 touches (Wk 3: 21, Wk 2: 12, Wk 1: 8), 47 percent snap share

Javorius Allen, RB - 12 touches (Wk 3: 9, Wk 2: 11, Wk 1: 9), 45 percent snap share

Collins' fumble near the goal line may have cost him some touches in this game, but he and Allen have formed a pretty regular committee all season. Collins caught a touchdown, but we should accept by now that he's not the featured back many hoped he'd be when they drafted him in August.

Passing game

Michael Crabtree, WR - 19 percent TS, 18 percent AY

John Brown, WR - 17 percent TS, 52 percent AY

Willie Snead IV, WR - 17 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Maxx Williams, TE - 12 percent TS, 3 percent AY

Nick Boyle, TE - 12 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Personally, I'm thrilled we're finally experiencing John Brown season. He's exactly what the Ravens offense needed, and he's looking like a solid WR2-3 in this surprisingly potent Ravens offense. He trails only Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins in air yards this season.

Steelers

Backfield

James Conner, RB - 12 touches (Wk 3: 20, Wk 2: 13, Wk 1: 36), 78 percent snap share

The matchup was brutal, as Baltimore's defense is strong, but Conner's production the last three weeks is concerning. He's had three-plus catches in each game, though, giving him a relatively safe weekly floor.

Passing game

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR - 24 percent TS, 38 percent AY

Antonio Brown, WR - 22 percent TS, 31 percent AY

James Conner, RB - 15 percent TS, 6 percent AY

Ryan Switzer, WR - 15 percent TS, 5 percent AY

Vance McDonald, TE - 11 percent TS, 4 percent AY

Aside from Switzer popping up with 15 percent of the targets, there was nothing unexpected from this group, except perhaps the production. McDonald led the way with a whopping 62 receiving yards.

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Chiefs

Backfield

Kareem Hunt, RB - 22 touches (Wk 3: 18, Wk 2: 19, Wk 1: 16), 58 percent snap share

This was a very encouraging performance to see from Hunt, who'd been a bit of a disappointment in fantasy thus far. With Sammy Watkins suffering a hamstring injury, there might be more targets to go around in the coming weeks, which would be good news for Hunt. I did recommend trying to trade Hunt last week coming off his two-touchdown game, and it still might not be the worst idea in the world if the offer is right.

Passing game

Travis Kelce, TE - 26 percent TS, 22 percent AY

Chris Conley, WR - 14 percent TS, 13 percent AY

Tyreek Hill, WR - 30 percent TS, 25 percent AY

Watkins leaving this game with a hamstring injury forced Patrick Mahomes to turn more to Conley and Hunt (nine percent TS). He knows where his bread is buttered, though, and wasn't shy about looking to his top two options either.

Broncos

Backfield

Royce Freeman, RB - 8 touches (Wk 2: 8, Wk 1: 15), 27 percent snap share

Philip Lindsay, RB - 14 touches (Wk 2: 15, Wk 1: 17), 41 percent snap share

Lindsay's ejection last week didn't cost him this week, and he continues to look like one of the best rookie running backs in the league. He scored on a goal-line carry, which was supposed to be Freeman's gig. Freeman still found the end zone, but this takes a little shine off of his weekly upside.

Passing game

Demaryius Thomas, WR - 21 percent TS, 20 percent AY

Emmanuel Sanders, WR - 21 percent TS, 23 percent AY

Courtland Sutton, WR - 18 percent TS, 37 percent AY

Jeff Heuerman, TE - 21 percent TS, 21 percent AY

Rookie wideout Courtland Sutton made a few eye-popping catches in this game and led the team in air yards. If this becomes more of the norm, we may have to adjust our expectations for Thomas and Sanders.

