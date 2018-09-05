Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Quarterbacks

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown will not be featured. All player matchups are based on PPR scoring system. NFL researchers Matt Frederick and Michael Florio have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our weekly fantasy football lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Philip Rivers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Rivers has a shot to put up a huge number this weekend against the Chiefs, who have a patchwork pass defense that is going to be in dire straits if Eric Berry (heel) is out or at less than 100 percent. The veteran quarterback has also put up two-plus touchdown passes in seven of his last 10 home games against Kansas City overall. vs. Kirk Cousins vs. San Francisco 49ers Cousins should make some noise in his first start as a member of the Vikings, and it will come at the expense of the 49ers. Their defense was one of the worst against quarterbacks a season ago, allowing 31 total touchdowns and the fourth-most fantasy points (18.34) to the position overall. Expect Cousins to post a top-10 weekend. vs. Matthew Stafford vs. New York Jets Stafford, who was a bargain pick in most drafts, warrants a starting role in a home matchup against the Jets. Their defense allowed the fourth-most points to quarterbacks a season ago, including 30 touchdown passes. Stafford has also been reliable at home, throwing for two or more touchdowns in his last four starts at Ford Field. vs. Andrew Luck vs. Cincinnati Bengals Luck will be back under center for his first real game since the end of the 2016 campaign, and I think he should be in your fantasy lineup against the Bengals. The veteran quarterback has long had success at home, throwing for two or more touchdowns in 11 of his last 13 starts. Overall, Luck has 31 touchdown passes in that time. vs. Jared Goff vs. Oakland Raiders Goff, one of the bigger surprises among fantasy quarterbacks a season ago, should be on the streaming radar in his road matchup against the Raiders. Their defense is without Khalil Mack, who was traded to the Chicago Bears, and their defense allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks a season ago. Give Goff the start. Start 'Em: Cam Newton vs. Dallas Cowboys, Drew Brees vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Sleepers: Andy Dalton at Indianapolis Colts, Blake Bortles at New York Giants

Sit 'Em vs. Sit of the Week - Ben Roethlisberger vs. Cleveland Browns Roethlisberger might be tough to bench against the Browns, but keep these stats in mind. In his last six starts in Cleveland, he's scored 17 or more fantasy points just once (2015). He's also been held to one or fewer touchdown passes in three of those games. What's more, this Browns defense isn't going to be a pushover. Beware Big Ben. vs. Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Minnesota Vikings We all love Garoppolo as a potential breakout candidate, but do we trust him to put up a big line against the Vikings? Their defense is one of the best in the league, and the fact that quarterbacks averaged a league-low 9.54 points per game against them in Minnesota last season proves it. If you have depth, put Garoppolo on he pine. vs. Derek Carr vs. Los Angeles Rams Carr is coming off a disappointing 2017 campaign, and his Week 1 matchup against the Rams doesn't bode well for his chances of starting the 2018 season on a high note. A formidable defense a year ago, the Rams are even better now with the additions of Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib. Put this Carr in your garage. vs. Marcus Mariota vs. Miami Dolphins Mariota didn't look great in the preseason, so it could take time to get comfortable in the system of new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur. While I like him long term, it might be a good idea to err on the side of caution and sit Mariota against the Dolphins. Quarterbacks had just 11 touchdown passes and averaged 14.16 points in Miami in 2017. vs. Patrick Mahomes vs. Los Angeles Chargers Mahomes is one of the biggest sleeper/breakout candidates in fantasy football this season, but it's tough to trust him in a brutal opening matchup against the Chargers. Their defense was one of the best against the pass in 2017, allowing an average of just 11.5 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks on their home field. Sit 'Em: Eli Manning vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Mitch Trubisky at Green Bay Packers

Busts: Matt Ryan at Eagles (Thurs.), Case Keenum vs. Seattle Seahawks

