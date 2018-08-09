Fantasy What to Watch: Preseason Week 1

Thursday

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants

Browns: Is it too much to say ... everything? So much about this Browns offense is new from what we've known in years past. Coach Hue Jackson has said that the starters will only play a series or two but that we should expect to see a lot of Baker Mayfield. Along with the rookie quarterback, it means we'll have a chance to see which receivers will fight for targets behind Josh Gordon and Jarvis Landry -- a job that has become more open in the wake of Corey Coleman's trade to Buffalo. Similarly, this weekend could help us start to make sense of the Browns backfield situation. Rookie Nick Chubb is listed as the third back on the early depth chart, behind Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson. This could be a chance for him to play his way up the ladder.

Giants: There aren't many questions about the Giants skill position players. Short of injury, Odell Beckham and Saquon Barkley's draft prices are pretty fixed. Even guys like Sterling Shepard and Evan Engram likely can't do a ton to impact their draft positions. The biggest thing to watch early for Big Blue will be the offensive line. How effectively this rebuilt unit can move the ball and protect Eli Manning will go a long way toward instilling fantasy confidence in this group.

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills

Panthers: There wasn't much for Curtis Samuel to be excited about in 2017. After a slow start to the season, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in mid-November. Now that he's healthy and on a roster looking for depth at receiver, this could be his chance to start making an impact. Then again, the same could be said of veteran Torrey Smith and rookie D.J. Moore (who has been earning rave reviews in training camp). We probably won't see much of C.J. Anderson but it will be good to see if he looks like the back who had a career year in Denver last season.

Bills: You might have heard ... the Bills just traded for a receiver. It's not likely that we see a lot of Corey Coleman in the preseason opener since he just arrived in camp but there are plenty of other question marks surrounding this receiving corps -- namely who besides Kelvin Benjamin and LeSean McCoy will see consistent targets this season? Head coach Sean McDermott hasn't named a starter for the game yet but considering the muddled quarterback situation, it was going to be important to keep an eye on all three of Josh Allen, AJ McCarron, and Nathan Peterman.

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals

Bears: The Bears didn't show too much during last week's Hall of Fame Game, so here's hoping that we at least get a series or two from the starters, especially after news that Mitch Trubisky and the offense are starting to play faster. After a strong showing in the preseason opener, can Javon Wims bolster his case for more snaps as we get closer to the regular season?

Bengals: The Bengals made a point to upgrade their offensive line in the spring, adding tackle Cordy Glenn from the Bills and spending a first-round pick on center Billy Price. This move hopefully eases the way for Joe Mixon to improve after a lackluster rookie season. Likewise, John Ross has impressed enough in camp to make Brandon LaFell expendable. We'll get a chance to see how healthy and improved Ross is.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles

Steelers: We won't see any of Pittsburgh's Killer B's in this one, but we should get to see a little bit of James Washington and quite a bit more of Mason Rudolph. The latter isn't going anywhere in re-drafts but it should be of interest to the more dynasty inclined. Keep an eye on James Conner and rookie Jaylen Samuels for a glimpse into Pittsburgh's post-Le'Veon Bell future.

Eagles: Get to know Nate Sudfeld, everyone! With no Carson Wentz or Nick Foles, the second-year quarterback should get plenty of work. An interesting battle is brewing between Markus Wheaton, Kamar Aiken, and Shelton Gibson for what could be the last receiver spot. The top spots on the running back depth chart are pretty solidified but Donnel Pumphrey will get a chance to work up the ladder.

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars

Saints: Rookie receiver Tre'Quan Smith has impressed in training camp and will try to take that act to game action with a chance to battle for the Saints' WR3 role. If you're looking for another Saints project tight end to hype ('memba Josh Hill?), keep an eye on Dan Arnold. In the Battle to Backup Brees, Tom Savage and Taysom Hill will duel it out for much of the evening.

Jaguars: The wide receivers have been making noise during practice -- a group that many feared could be a weak spot. Keelan Cole has particularly been a standout but rookie D.J. Chark is another forcing people to pay attention. The T.J. Yeldon-Corey Grant battle to see who backs up Leonard Fournette could provide some intrigue as well.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins

Buccaneers: Second-round rookie Ronald Jones should be on display early for a team that mustered an awful 3.7 yards per carry last season. Jones is currently slated to split time with Peyton Barber but could make up the stagger during the preseason. A strong camp from Chris Godwin has created buzz that he could force DeSean Jackson into a slot role.

Dolphins: It's been nearly a calendar year since Ryan Tannehill had season-ending knee surgery though we're not sure if he'll make his return to the field this weekend. It's a near certainty, though, that rookie Kalen Ballage will get a long look as the Dolphins try to sort their running back group beyond the top two of Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore. Rookie tight end Mike Gesicki will get his first crack at wrangling the Dolphins starting gig.

Washington Redskins at New England Patriots

Redskins: Derrius Guice and Chris Thompson have their roles set but things are up for grabs behind them. Samaje Perine could be on the bubble without a strong preseason showing with Robert Kelley, Byron Marshall, and Kapri Bibbs waiting in the wings.

Patriots: With questions surrounding the Patriots receiving corps, recently-signed Eric Decker should be given an opportunity to make the roster while Cordarrelle Patterson could see some chances to make plays. Sony Michel won't play due to knee surgery but Jeremy Hill and Mike Gillislee will have a chance to battle for a role in the offense.

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

Rams: Unsurprisingly, we won't get much of a look at the starters but we should see plenty of reserve running backs Justin Davis and rookie John Kelly in the battle to create depth behind Todd Gurley. Similarly, Mike Thomas, Josh Reynolds, and Pharoh Cooper will get the chance to become L.A.'s fourth receiver. Most everything else on the offensive side of the ball is nearly set in stone.

Ravens: We saw none of Joe Flacco last week. We might get more this week. Hopefully, this also means a chance to see John Brown and Willie Snead in action. Lamar Jackson will again get a long look in the second half with a chance to improve upon an unremarkable outing in the Hall of Fame Game.

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers

Titans: What little we see of Marcus Mariota and the starters will be to determine what their comfort level is with Matt LaFleur's offense. Most of this game will belong to rookies trying to make an impact. Wide receivers Deontay Burnett, Jordan Veasy and Devin Ross have earned positive reviews in training camp. Same with young running backs Akrum Wadley and Dalyn Dawkins, though the road to actual snaps is tougher with Dion Lewis and Derrick Henry expected to handle most of the work during the season.

Packers: The battle between DeShone Kizer and Brett Hundley for the right to be Aaron Rodgers' backup will be in the spotlight. Just as curious will be the backfield battle between Jamaal Williams, Ty Montgomery and Aaron Jones -- though Jones' two-game suspension puts him at an immediate disadvantage. We'll see if Rodgers' recent displeasure with his young wide receivers lights a fire under a few of them to step up their performance in game action.

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs

Texans: Deshaun Watson is back! Though it probably won't be for very long. With D'Onta Foreman out of action and Lamar Miller not expected to play much, it open opportunities for a host of challengers to earn carries, including Alfred Blue, Tyler Ervin and Troymaine Pope.

Chiefs: The Patrick Mahomes era begins in Kansas City. After an intriguing start in the 2017 regular season finale, the second-year quarterback takes over the reins, which has fantasy fans salivating. Third-year receiver Demarcus Robinson has had a solid training camp and could make a push for more snaps with a positive outing.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Cowboys: Which players not named Allen Hurns are going to see targets this season? Dak Prescott recently talked up Cole Beasley but rookie Michael Gallup and second-year receiver Lance Lenoir Jr. will vie for extra reps. Rookie Bo Scarbrough should get plenty of work in this game, though his best-case scenario is as a third-string back with Ezekiel Elliott and Rod Smith locked into the top two spots.

49ers: Joe Williams had a great start to training camp and will try to push Matt Breida for a role as the Niners No. 2 running back. Rookie receiver Dante Pettis is expected to handle a lot of return work but is likely to have a chance to showcase his skills as a receiver. C.J. Beathard should also get a pretty long look at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo expected to play sparingly, if at all.

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks

Colts: Welcome back, Andrew Luck! After two years away, the Colts star is expected to play a quarter. Part of this week's test will be how well the revamped offensive line can hold up in front of its franchise quarterback. With one of the more confusing backfields in the league, keep an eye on the rotation of Marlon Mack, Robert Turbin, Nyheim Hines, and Jordan Wilkins.

Seahawks: Rashaad Penny or Chris Carson? Chris Carson or Rashaad Penny? That question won't be fully answered on Thursday but we could start to get an idea of how things will work out. We're not likely to see any of Seattle's starting receivers which opens things up for Jaron Brown, Marcus Johnson, Amara Darboh and more to try and make an impression. Without Jimmy Graham, there is an opening at tight end. Rookie Will Dissly could make a bid for the gig with veteran Ed Dickson still on the PUP list.

