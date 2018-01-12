Divisional, Playoff Challenge fantasy football rankings

The Wild Card round of the 2017 NFL postseason was well, wild. The Titans came back from a huge deficit to beat the Chiefs, who seem to be cursed when it comes in the playoffs. Heck, the last time this team won in the postseason, Joe Montana was their quarterback! That game produced two of the top performers in the NFL Playoff Challenge, as Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown pass to himself and scored 24 fantasy points while running back Derrick Henry equaled that total. Two other top performers, Christian McCaffrey (17 points) and Greg Olsen (16 points) have been eliminated from contention and need to be replaced in your Playoff Challenge lineups.

The rest of the best in the Wild Card round roster includes Ted Ginn (17 points), Julio Jones (16 points, Matt Bryant (18 points) and the Jaguars defense (18 points). Yes, a kicker and a defense outscored every running back (besides Henry), every wide receiver and every tight end. Next up is the Divisional Round, where the top seeds (Patriots, Eagles, Steelers, Vikings) enter the tournament and my DFS and Playoff Challenge rankings. Not surprisingly, at least for those of us who see New England getting back to the Super Bowl, there are a ton of Patriots players at the top of these lists pertaining to the Playoff Challenge.

I'll be updating these rankings throughout the postseason, so check back after each round. Enjoy!

Quarterbacks -- Divisional Round (DFS)

1. Tom Brady, Patriots

2. Case Keenum, Vikings

3. Matt Ryan, Falcons

4. Marcus Mariota, Titans

5. Drew Brees, Saints

6. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

7. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

8. Nick Foles, Eagles

Quarterbacks -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Tom Brady, Patriots

2. Case Keenum, Vikings

3. Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers

4. Drew Brees, Saints

5. Matt Ryan, Falcons

6. Nick Foles, Eagles

7. Blake Bortles, Jaguars

8. Marcus Mariota, Titans



Running backs -- Divisional Round (DFS)

1. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers

2. Alvin Kamara, Saints

3. Derrick Henry, Titans

4. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

5. Devonta Freeman, Falcons

6. Mark Ingram, Saints

7. Dion Lewis, Patriots

8. Rex Burkhead, Patriots

9. Latavius Murray, Vikings

10. Jay Ajayi, Eagles

11. Jerick McKinnon, Vikings

12. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

13. James White, Patriots

14. LeGarrette Blount, Eagles

15. Chris Ivory, Jaguars

16. Corey Clement, Eagles

17. Stevan Ridley, Steelers

18. David Fluellen, Titans

19. Kenjon Barner, Eagles

20. Corey Grant, Jaguars

Running backs -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Le'Veon Bell, Steelers

2. Dion Lewis, Patriots

3. Alvin Kamara, Saints

4. Leonard Fournette, Jaguars

5. Rex Burkhead, Patriots

6. Mark Ingram, Saints

7. Devonta Freeman, Falcons

8. Latavius Murray, Vikings

9. Jerick McKinnon, Vikings

10. Jay Ajayi, Eagles

11. Derrick Henry, Titans

12. Tevin Coleman, Falcons

13. James White, Patriots

14. LeGarrette Blount, Eagles

15. Chris Ivory, Jaguars

16. Corey Clement, Eagles

17. Stevan Ridley, Steelers

18. Kenjon Barner, Eagles

19. Corey Grant, Jaguars

20. David Fluellen, Titans

Wide receivers -- Divisional Round (DFS)

1. Antonio Brown, Steelers

2. Julio Jones, Falcons

3. Michael Thomas, Saints

4. Adam Thielen, Vikings

5. Brandin Cooks, Patriots

6. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

7. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

8. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

9. Chris Hogan, Patriots

10. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons

11. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

12. Ted Ginn, Saints

13. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

14. Rishard Matthews, Titans

15. Marqise Lee, Jaguars

16. Corey Davis, Titans

17. Martavis Bryant, Steelers

18. Eric Decker, Titans

19. Keelan Cole, Jaguars

20. Allen Hurns, Jaguars

Wide receivers -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Brandin Cooks, Patriots

2. Adam Thielen, Vikings

3. Antonio Brown, Steelers

4. Julio Jones, Falcons

5. Michael Thomas, Saints

6. Stefon Diggs, Vikings

7. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

8. Chris Hogan, Patriots

9. Alshon Jeffery, Eagles

10. Ted Ginn, Saints

11. Mohamed Sanu, Falcons

12. Nelson Agholor, Eagles

13. Dede Westbrook, Jaguars

14. Rishard Matthews, Titans

15. Marqise Lee, Jaguars

16. Martavis Bryant, Steelers

17. Danny Amendola, Patriots

18. Keelan Cole, Jaguars

19. Corey Davis, Titans

20. Allen Hurns, Jaguars

Tight ends -- Divisional Round (DFS)

1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

2. Zach Ertz, Eagles

3. Delanie Walker, Titans

4. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

5. Austin Hooper, Falcons

6. Vance McDonald, Steelers

7. Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars

8. Jesse James, Steelers

Tight ends -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Rob Gronkowski, Patriots

2. Zach Ertz, Eagles

3. Kyle Rudolph, Vikings

4. Delanie Walker, Titans

5. Austin Hooper, Falcons

6. Vance McDonald, Steelers

7. Jesse James, Steelers

8. Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars

Kickers -- Divisional Round (DFS)

1. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots

2. Chris Boswell, Steelers

3. Wil Lutz, Saints

4. Kai Forbath, Vikings

5. Matt Bryant, Falcons

6. Jake Elliott, Eagles

7. Josh Lambo, Jaguars

8. Ryan Succop, Titans

Kickers -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. Stephen Gostkowski, Patriots

2. Kai Forbath, Vikings

3. Chris Boswell, Steelers

4. Wil Lutz, Saints

5. Matt Bryant, Falcons

6. Jake Elliott, Eagles

7. Josh Lambo, Jaguars

8. Ryan Succop, Titans

Defense/special teams -- Divisional Round (DFS)

1. New England Patriots

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

3. Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Minnesota Vikings

5. Atlanta Falcons

6. New Orleans Saints

7. Philadelphia Eagles

8. Tennessee Titans

Defense/special teams -- NFL Playoff Challenge

1. New England Patriots

2. Minnesota Vikings

3. Jacksonville Jaguars

4. Pittsburgh Steelers

5. Atlanta Falcons

6. New Orleans Saints

7. Philadelphia Eagles

8. Tennessee Titans

Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Do you want the most up-to-date fantasy football news, updates and analysis? Follow Michael on both Twitter @Michael_Fabiano or Facebook!