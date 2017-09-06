Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as David Johnson and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.

Start 'Em vs. Start of the Week - Todd Gurley vs. Indianapolis Colts Gurley was one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football last season. But that was then, and this is now ... and a matchup against the Colts makes Gurley a virtual must start. Their defense surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points (20.9 PPG) to backs last season, including 146.8 scrimmage yards a game to the position. vs. Dalvin Cook vs. New Orleans Saints Let the rookie running back excitement continue! Cook has a prime matchup in the first NFL contest of his career, facing a Saints defense that surrendered an average of 21.1 fantasy points per game to home running backs. That includes a combined 11 total touchdowns, which was tied for the third-most in the league among road defenses. vs. Bilal Powell vs. Buffalo Bills The Jets offense is a fantasy wasteland, except for Powell. He's an attractive fantasy option against a Buffalo defense that allowed the second-most points (24.56 PPG) to road running backs last season. The Bills were also tied for first in total touchdowns allowed (12) and second in scrimmage yards allowed (155.6 PG) to road runners. vs. C.J. Anderson vs. Los Angeles Chargers Anderson was drafted as a flex starter in most leagues, but I like him as a No. 2 runner based on a home matchup against the Chargers. Their defense was middle of the pack when it came to allowing yardage to home runners last season, but the Bolts gave up the sixth-most total scores (10) and the 10th-most fantasy points (20.69 PG). vs. Danny Woodhead vs. Cincinnati Bengals Woodhead has a ton of value for fantasy owners in PPR formats, and I'd start him in his season opener as a member of the Ravens. That's due in part to a matchup against the Bengals, who surrendered the seventh-most receptions (5.8 PG) to road running backs a season ago. Their defense will also be without LB Vontaze Burfict. Sleeper watch: Darren Sproles at Redskins, Jonathan Stewart at 49ers

