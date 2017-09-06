Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 1: Running backs

Start 'Em & Sit 'Em is the ultimate weekly look at NFL matchups and how they'll affect your fantasy football team. Fantasy superstars such as David Johnson and Antonio Brown will not be featured. NFL researcher Careen Falcone and former #2 FF World Player Rank and NFFC Platinum and Ultimate Champion Derek Pierson have contributed to the column. For your final lineup decisions, check our lineup rankings.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week - Todd Gurley vs. Indianapolis Colts
Gurley was one of the biggest disappointments in fantasy football last season. But that was then, and this is now ... and a matchup against the Colts makes Gurley a virtual must start. Their defense surrendered the sixth-most fantasy points (20.9 PPG) to backs last season, including 146.8 scrimmage yards a game to the position.
Dalvin Cook vs. New Orleans Saints
Let the rookie running back excitement continue! Cook has a prime matchup in the first NFL contest of his career, facing a Saints defense that surrendered an average of 21.1 fantasy points per game to home running backs. That includes a combined 11 total touchdowns, which was tied for the third-most in the league among road defenses.
Bilal Powell vs. Buffalo Bills
The Jets offense is a fantasy wasteland, except for Powell. He's an attractive fantasy option against a Buffalo defense that allowed the second-most points (24.56 PPG) to road running backs last season. The Bills were also tied for first in total touchdowns allowed (12) and second in scrimmage yards allowed (155.6 PG) to road runners.
C.J. Anderson vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Anderson was drafted as a flex starter in most leagues, but I like him as a No. 2 runner based on a home matchup against the Chargers. Their defense was middle of the pack when it came to allowing yardage to home runners last season, but the Bolts gave up the sixth-most total scores (10) and the 10th-most fantasy points (20.69 PG).
Danny Woodhead vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Woodhead has a ton of value for fantasy owners in PPR formats, and I'd start him in his season opener as a member of the Ravens. That's due in part to a matchup against the Bengals, who surrendered the seventh-most receptions (5.8 PG) to road running backs a season ago. Their defense will also be without LB Vontaze Burfict.
Sleeper watch: Darren Sproles at Redskins, Jonathan Stewart at 49ers
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week - Eddie Lacy vs. Green Bay Packers
What have we learned about the Seahawks backfield? Well, it's going to be a headache when it comes to starting Lacy, Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise or Chris Carson. So while Lacy is playing in a "revenge" game, this remains a situation to avoid. The Packers also allowed just two rushing touchdowns to road running backs last season.
Mark Ingram vs. Minnesota Vikings
Ingram was a top-10 fantasy back a season ago, but that was before the Saints added Adrian Peterson and rookie Alvin Kamara in the offseason. Now in what could be a backfield committee, the Alabama product becomes an even bigger risk against a Vikings defense that allowed the eighth-fewest points to backs (15.9 PPG) last year.
Ameer Abdullah vs. Arizona Cardinals
Abdullah is considered one of the better flex options in fantasy leagues, but a Week 1 matchup against the Cardinals makes him difficult to start. Their defense allowed the third-fewest rushing yards (75.4 YPG), the second-fewest receiving yards (22.5 YPG) and an average of just 17.3 fantasy points a game to home backs in 2016.
Frank Gore vs. Los Angeles Rams
The absence of Andrew Luck has a trickle down effect on the value of their offensive skill positions players, including Gore. Not only could he see more stacked fronts with Scott Tolzien under center, but he's facing a Rams defense that allowed just 72.9 rushing yards and 14.4 fantasy points a game to road running backs last season.
Paul Perkins vs. Dallas Cowboys
Perkins didn't give us much to get excited about in the preseason, and his Monday night matchup against the Cowboys isn't going to improve his stock in fantasy land. Dallas was tough on running backs last season, surrendering an average of just 77.8 rushing yards and 13.8 fantasy points per game to the position while at the Jerry Dome.
Owners beware: Marshawn Lynch at Titans, Kareem Hunt at Patriots (TNF)
It's not too late to play NFL Fantasy! Join or create a league for FREE.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame. Have a burning question on anything fantasy related? Tweet it to @Michael_Fabiano or send a question via Facebook!