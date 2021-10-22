Why NFL teams are rethinking fourth down; plus, my favorite upset pick for Week 7

THING I LIKE: Panthers WR D.J. Moore accumulating more than 78.5 receiving yards against the Giants.

After starting the season at 3-0, Carolina has dropped its last three games. Earlier this week, second-year head coach Matt Rhule told the media the Panthers needed to "redefine" themselves on offense. One area that offers high-probability upside? When and where D.J. Moore is used. Next Gen Stats show that Moore ranks fifth among pass catchers in air yards per target this season at 11.2. Put differently, Carolina has used the dynamic receiver on deep targets -- though this has faltered over the past two games. Second down seems to be Moore's down -- that's where he's received 27 of his 63 targets -- but only two of those second-down targets have come from Moore aligning in the slot. Overall, Moore has only been targeted from the slot nine times, catching seven of those passes for 57 yards. In this matchup with the Giants, look for Moore to be targeted on higher-probability routes (perhaps those from the slot alignment?) as the Panthers reshape their ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿-less offense and passing game to keep ﻿Sam Darnold﻿ turnover-free. The Giants' best cover corner, former Panther ﻿James Bradberry﻿, doesn't always travel into the slot, even when he shadows No. 1 receivers (something he's done with four wideouts thus far, per Pro Football Focus). So piecing the logic together, it might serve Carolina well to line Moore up in the slot, maybe on first or third down, to create the best opportunity for Darnold and Moore. Moore has had more than 78.5 yards in four matchups so far this season, though he's fallen short in each of the past two weeks.

THING I LOVE: Rams QB Matthew Stafford passing for more than 289.5 yards against the Lions.

The Lions' defense allows 252.3 passing yards per game (19th in the league), and this contest doesn't project to be competitive late. So why do I love Stafford to trend above Detroit's average in pass yards allowed? For starters, Stafford has achieved his 1,838 pass yards (fourth-most in the NFL) off of 200 attempts (18th). That means Stafford, who averages 306.3 yards per game, shouldn't need all that many attempts to surpass 289.5 yards. Now, compound that with the Lions' defense allowing the highest passer rating in the league (113.8), and the case for Stafford becomes even stronger.

THING I DON'T LIKE: Titans RB Derrick Henry rushing for more than 117.5 yards against the Chiefs.

Henry has eclipsed 117.5 yards on the ground in four of six games in 2021, and he averages a league-best 130.5 rushing yards per game. His 783 yards rushing this season eclipses the ground totals of 26 NFL teams heading into Week 7. The Chiefs' defense is allowing 133.2 rushing yards per game (27th in the league).

So, why on earth am I making the argument that Henry will not surpass 117.5 yards on the ground?

Well, there's no denying it's a tough task for Kansas City, but I expect the Chiefs' strategy will be to create fronts that address the problems Henry causes. It's worth noting that Henry also leads the league in rushing yards when facing a stacked box (eight or more defenders) with 249. However, the Chiefs should be especially prepared to stop the Titans' zone concepts to continue their improvement in limiting teams from earning rushing first downs. They started Juan Thornhill over Daniel Sorensen at safety last week against the Washington Football Team and the change paid off. Kansas City limited Washington to a season-low 13 points and surrendered just six rushing first downs. (K.C.'s season average is 8.7 allowed per game, ranking 31st.)