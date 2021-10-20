Kyle Shanahan 'pretty optimistic' Jimmy Garoppolo will be able to play vs. Colts

Week 7 is setting up to be a return to normalcy for the 49ers under center.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he is "pretty optimistic" about ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ being good to go against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, per The Athletic's David Lombardi. Shanahan added it appears rookie backup ﻿Trey Lance﻿ -- starter in San Francisco's most recent game, a 17-10 loss to Arizona -- will not be able to play in Week 7.

Garoppolo spoke after Shanahan on Wednesday and said his calf injury is feeling "really good." He'll get a chance to see how it responds after Wednesday's practice.

Garoppolo helped the 49ers to a 2-1 start in their first three games (which was very nearly a perfect 3-0 if not for the heroics of Aaron Rodgers) before he exited in San Francisco's Week 4 loss to Seattle due to the calf injury. Lance replaced Garoppolo in that game and the entirety of Week 5's defeat before suffering a knee injury that will likely keep him from participating against Indianapolis.

The Garoppolo-Lance dynamic has been the constant focus of 49ers coverage since the team traded up to No. 3 to select Lance in April's draft. It received a boost with Garoppolo's latest injury in a long list of them, which was a primary motivator for San Francisco's decision to select Lance.