Kyle Shanahan 'pretty optimistic' Jimmy Garoppolo will be able to play vs. Colts

Published: Oct 20, 2021 at 04:26 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Week 7 is setting up to be a return to normalcy for the 49ers under center.

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he is "pretty optimistic" about ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ being good to go against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, per The Athletic's David Lombardi. Shanahan added it appears rookie backup ﻿Trey Lance﻿ -- starter in San Francisco's most recent game, a 17-10 loss to Arizona -- will not be able to play in Week 7.

Garoppolo spoke after Shanahan on Wednesday and said his calf injury is feeling "really good." He'll get a chance to see how it responds after Wednesday's practice.

Garoppolo helped the 49ers to a 2-1 start in their first three games (which was very nearly a perfect 3-0 if not for the heroics of Aaron Rodgers) before he exited in San Francisco's Week 4 loss to Seattle due to the calf injury. Lance replaced Garoppolo in that game and the entirety of Week 5's defeat before suffering a knee injury that will likely keep him from participating against Indianapolis.

The Garoppolo-Lance dynamic has been the constant focus of 49ers coverage since the team traded up to No. 3 to select Lance in April's draft. It received a boost with Garoppolo's latest injury in a long list of them, which was a primary motivator for San Francisco's decision to select Lance.

The official succession wasn't expected to take place in 2021, and a temporary replacement only lasted a week and a half. We'll see if Garoppolo can keep his job by staying healthy and available for service, starting Sunday night.

Related Content

news

Seahawks claim QB Jacob Eason off waivers from Colts

With quarterback Russell Wilson set to miss at least two more games while on injured reserve, the Seattle Seahawks improved their quarterback depth by claiming ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday, via the league transaction wire. 
news

Week 7 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury designations for each Week 7 game of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Packers expected to sign former Texans DE Whitney Mercilus

The Packers will sign defensive end ﻿Whitney Mercilus, adding pass-rushing help to a defense averaging 2.3 sacks per game. For Mercilus, it's a new home for a 10-year career spent entirely with the Texans until now.
news

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury (COVID) remains away from team, building offensive game plan from home

As of Wednesday, the undefeated Cardinals remain unsure if coach Kliff Kingsbury will be cleared in time to participate in Sunday's game against the 1-5 Texans.
news

DeForest Buckner on first game vs. 49ers following 2020 trade to Colts: 'It's a little personal'

The blockbuster deal that sent ﻿DeForest Buckner﻿ to the Colts is now 19 months behind us. Buckner thrived in his first season in Indianapolis, earning first-team All-Pro honors. He also learned a valuable lesson along the way.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, Oct. 20

The Panthers secondary got a boost Wednesday as Pro Bowl CB ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ took the practice field with his new teammates for the first time.
news

Browns QB Case Keenum to start vs. Broncos in place of injured Baker Mayfield

Injury will cost Baker Mayfield a start for the first time in his career. The Browns announced Wednesday that veteran ﻿Case Keenum﻿ will start Thursday versus the Broncos.
news

Washington cuts veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins, promotes Chris Blewitt to active roster

The Football Team released veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins on Wednesday. The 31-year-old had been with the club since 2015, kicking in 93 games. Washington promoted ﻿Chris Blewitt﻿ to the active roster from the practice squad.
news

Aaron Rodgers has no regrets about 'I own you' comment to Bears fans

Aaron Rodgers doesn't regret his now-famous "I own you" taunt to Chicago Bears fans at Soldier Field during Sunday's 24-14 victory over the Packers rivals.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Titans RB Derrick Henry among NFL Players of the Week

Tennessee Titans All-Pro running back Derrick Henry and Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott led the selections for NFL Players of the Week. 
news

Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne: When you catch Mac Jones' passes, 'it's like a pillow'

Patriots WR ﻿Kendrick Bourne﻿ has played with several quarterbacks during his five-year NFL career, most notably ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ and now Mac Jones. Jones throws the most catchable ball.
