NFL Week 7 bold predictions: Jameis Winston drops 5 TDs on Seattle; Derrick Henry extends wild streak

Joe Thomas: Sunday's Bengals-Ravens clash offers the top two teams in the AFC North standings, and on paper, it's an extremely enticing matchup. One area of focus: Cincinnati's revitalized defense vs. Lamar Jackson. The Bengals rank fifth in scoring D, allowing 18.5 points per game -- it's the only unit in the NFL to have given up 25 points or fewer in every game this season. The Ravens' dynamic quarterback ends that impressive streak as he throws for two TDs and runs for two more to propel the Ravens to victory.

Marc Ross: For some reason, Miles Sanders has been persona non grata in the Eagles' offense, which has the fewest carries by running backs in the NFL this season. But against an emotionally charged Raiders team under new leadership, Sanders finally gets opportunities and takes advantage of them. He logs his first 100-yard rushing game of the season, and the fourth of his career, as he leads the Eagles to an upset win.

DeAngelo Hall: Darius Leonard -- or, as I like to call him, "The Maniac" -- and the Colts' defense completely shut down the 49ers. Ranked fourth in turnovers this season, the Colts' D intercepts Jimmy Garoppolo (assuming he plays) twice and sacks him four times in the DeForest Buckner revenge game.