Robert Woods discusses Jared Goff's departure, forging relationship with Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford is business as usual this week as he prepares to take on his former team, the Detroit Lions (0-6). But for one of his current teammates, it's not that simple.

Sunday's game is also a reunion between Lions quarterback Jared Goff and the Los Angeles Rams (5-1), who selected the QB first overall in the 2016 NFL Draft but traded him (and a bundle of picks) to Detroit for Stafford this offseason -- less than two years after handing Goff a four-year, $134 million extension. Robert Woods, once one of Goff's favorite targets, has mixed emotions ahead of his former QB's return to L.A.

"Coming here was a team, like a big family," Woods told me this week about joining the Rams from the Buffalo Bills in 2017. "Where I came from, I've seen people in and out every two weeks, and then to come here and have stability at the quarterback position. ... Seeing [Goff] go was kind of like, I thought that was our dude.

"It reminded me just of the business of how the NFL is and how it goes. It's always: What have you done for me lately? That's just one of the things that's part of the business. We ended up getting Stafford, and he's a great quarterback. Both are talented QBs."