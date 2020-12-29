Around the NFL

What we learned from Bills' victory over Patriots on Monday night

Published: Dec 28, 2020 at 11:07 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills made an emphatic statement. In the Monday Night Football finale, Allen led the recently crowned AFC East champions past the Patriots in resounding fashion with a 38-9 win. The division's new blood reigned supreme, while New England clinched its first losing season since 2000.

Buffalo Bills 38, New England Patriots 9

1) A division had been decided and a run of postseason prosperity had concluded, but this was the AFC East changing of the guard for all the NFL world to drink in on a prime-time stage. Bill Belichick had a prideful Patriots group on the field, but the Bills were and are the much better team. New England came out full of energy and intention, but just couldn't keep up. The teams each had some bad drops and stumbled here and there, but as the game settled in, it was clear there was no way the Pats (6-9) were keeping up with the Bills (12-3). With the AFC East title having already been wrested away by Buffalo and the Patriots' NFL-record streak of 11 straight playoff berths having been stopped, the Bills went out and used Monday to reaffirm that times have changed. The Bills are the best team in the AFC East now, they have the division's best quarterback in Josh Allen and the best receiver in Stefon Diggs. It's a new dawn in the AFC East and, if you didn't get the memo, the Bills released an emphatic statement on the final Monday night of the season. 

2) Blowouts happen all the time in the NFL, but it's still going to take some time to get used to the Patriots losing in this fashion. Or just losing, for that matter. With Monday's dreary showing, New England clinched its first losing since 2000 -- Bill Belichick's first at the Patriots helm. It breaks a string of 19-straight winning seasons, which is the second-longest in NFL chronicle behind the Cowboys' 1965-1985 run, per NFL Research. It was the latest streak of success to crash into the reality of the Patriots' 2020 campaign. No longer the AFC East's reigning titlist, no longer a postseason club and no longer a winning team, the Patriots are no longer the Patriots we have known for so long. There are certainly many rejoicing in Belichick and the Patriots' misfortunes after six Super Bowls' worth of fortune. However, there's one week left before the Patriots' reclamation project commences. Is this really the end for the Patriots? Was Monday night the symbolic final nail in the coffin of the league's greatest dynasty? Or is this merely the valley from which Belichick and the Pats emerge from. 2021's going to be interesting. 

3) There is a new top gun in the AFC East and a new burgeoning star in the NFL's quarterback ranks. Allen was congratulated by Bills legend ﻿Jim Kelly﻿ after breaking the Bills' single-season TD record on Monday. He's drawing praise from many more, as the third-season standout who was once a one-man roller coaster capable of puzzling miscues as much as jaw-dropping feats of athleticism has become one of the game's best quarterbacks. While Allen's four-touchdown night gave him 34 for the season and a new franchise record, perhaps even more impressive on Monday was that Allen joined ﻿Steve Young﻿ as the only players in league chronicle with 4,000 passing yards, 30-plus passing touchdowns and five rushing TDs. He is a do-it-all dynamo who's leading a franchise rebirth, as responsible for the Bills' renaissance as general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott. Allen's connection with Diggs has been sensational. They are rewriting the Bills' record books (and penning some NFL records, as well) in their first season together. But Allen also got blocking tight end ﻿Lee Smith﻿ involved and ﻿Dawson Knox﻿ has become a contributor. ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ left the game early, but if he's OK, he'll continue a career year and John Brown is set to return. The Bills offense is blazing along just as its defense is playing the best it has all season. They are primed for a playoff run that will add to this historic campaign. And a year ago at this time, Allen was viewed as perhaps a liability and most certainly as a question mark, but now he is the biggest reason the Bills are one of the most dangerous -- and best -- teams in the AFC.

