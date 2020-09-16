What to watch for in Bengals-Browns on Thursday night

Will OBJ -- and everyone else -- finally catch on offensively?

This feels all too familiar. The Browns lose. Odell Beckham doesn't put up big numbers. Everybody freak out! Well, Beckham only had three catches for 22 yards on 10 targets. Ten. And he had a crucial, game-swinging drop. The Browns losing is a more prevalent problem than OBJ not getting his catches or Mayfield and Beckam still lacking chemistry. Nonetheless, something has to jump-start the Browns offense. So, why not Beckham? Or any of the Browns' phenomenal options -- Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb, Austin Hooper or Kareem Hunt. The real quandary as to the Browns' sputtering offense is bigger than Beckham and every lackluster game for him shouldn't be this big. But when you're in Strugglesville, every negative is blown out of proportion. The Browns offense must right the ship. And so too must the Bengals. A.J. Green returned for the first time in more than a season against the Chargers and the Bengals' all-time great had a decent game with team-highs of five catches and 51 yards. But there must be more. And there must be more than Green. Cincinnati has Tyler Boyd, John Ross and Tee Higgins out wide and Joe Mixon and Gio Bernard in the backfield. Just like the quarterbacks, the rest of the Browns skill players are going to get more criticism for their travails, but the Bengals likewise have talent that's under performing. There's no better time to get going than under the lights with everyone watching and each team's star players are in dire need of doing just that.