What to watch for in Colts-Titans on 'Thursday Night Football'

Will Rivers rebound and turn around Colts O?

It's a rather safe prediction that Rivers will make history on Thursday night. Though he is coming off a forgettable showing in the Colts' loss to the Ravens, he drew oh so close to surpassing the legendary Dan Marino (61,361 yards) for fifth place on the career list for passing yards. With just four yards needed for Rivers to assume fifth place, history is very likely in the making. Still, as momentous as that is, in the scope of this season, what's of utmost importance is Rivers' rocky play must be remedied for the Colts to move forward with their aspirations of winning the division and being serious postseason contenders. Indy scored a season-low 10 points against Baltimore and Rivers (227 yards, no TDs, an interception, 62.8 rating) struggled mightily after solid back-to-back showings in Week 6 and 8 wins. Boding well for Rivers will be the return of ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿, who missed the Ravens game with a groin injury, but is set to come back Thursday. Still, arguing Rivers played well is a fruitless endeavor, yet the offense's shortcomings hardly rest squarely upon his right arm. Jonathan Taylor had a huge fumble that was returned for a TD by the Ravens and finished the day with fewer than 30 yards for a second-straight week and did so on a season-low six carries. Taylor or Nyheim Hines or Jordan Wilkins will need to up the production. Despite that, if an offensive turnaround is to be had, Rivers will need to lead the way.