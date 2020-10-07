What to watch for in Buccaneers-Bears on 'Thursday Night Football'

Tom Brady vs. Nick Foles Round 2

Before looking ahead to Thursday night's matchup, take a look back to this time last year. Mitchell Trubisky was starting for the Bears -- he's on the bench now. Jameis Winston was starting for the Buccaneers -- he's on the bench now in New Orleans. Foles was a Jaguar and, of course, Brady was a Patriot. And now, Brady and Foles, leading the Buccaneers and Bears, respectively, will face off in a Super Bowl rematch from when they were with the Patriots and Eagles, respectively. Got all that? Nonetheless, Thursday night pits perhaps the greatest quarterback of all-time against perhaps the greatest backup QB of all-time, and it will be the first time they've squared off since Foles' Eagles defeated Brady's Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Foles won the MVP (and the game, obviously) with four total touchdowns and 373 yards passing, while Brady's losing effort saw him put up a monster game, as well, with three scores and a Super Bowl-record 505 yards passing. It's a much different setting now with new clubs on a Thursday in the regular season. Thus far, in sample sizes with their new squads, they've each had their ups and downs. Foles rallied the Bears to a win in Week 3 against the Falcons, but was stymied in his first start and the team's first defeat in Week 4 against the Colts. Brady's driven the Bucs to three straight wins after a stumble in his Week 1 debut. Brady's coming off his best game yet with Tampa Bay, which garnered him NFC Offensive Player of the Week. They're each on new teams now and likely still getting the feel of their new offenses, but once before they brought out the best in each other. Perhaps Thursday's round two will see that happen again.