What to watch for in Cardinals-Seahawks on 'Thursday Night Football'

Can Russ heat back up?

Wilson's 2020 AP Most Valuable Player campaign is still alive, but it's surely taken a hit in the polls. Over the Seahawks' two-game skid, Wilson has thrown two touchdowns and four interceptions, with two apiece in each of the last two weeks. Beginning with the loss to the Cardinals in Week 7, Wilson has seven picks over the last four games. Still, Wilson's 2,789 yards passing are tops in the NFC (second in the NFL), and his 28 touchdowns still lead the NFL even after his first TD-less contest against the Rams. But the Rams game was a tough one for the unlimited one, as the zero touchdowns went along with season-lows of a 57.0 rating, 59% completion rate and 6.7 yards per attempt. All that taken in, if the most valuable player is judged by his value to his team, Wilson's worth has never been more apparent. As Russ goes, so too go the Seahawks. In games in which he has multiple interceptions this season, Seattle is 0-3. In games in which Wilson has one interception or less (all games in which he's had multiple touchdown passes, as well), the Seahawks are 6-0. We'll see what Russ cooks up Thursday.