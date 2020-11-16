Around the NFL

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on Hail Mary TD: 'They were in position. It was just a better catch'

Published: Nov 15, 2020 at 09:37 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Three defensive backs. One wide receiver.

Touchdown, DeAndre Hopkins. Game, Arizona Cardinals.

A strong candidate for play of the year, quarterback Kyler Murray evaded one Bills defender while rolling to his left and facing pressure from two more when he flung the ball about 50 yards to a waiting Hopkins in the end zone. Then things got really chaotic.

The All-Pro wide receiver demonstrated why he has maybe the best hands in the NFL, as he outjumped a trio of DBs and managed to come down with the 43-yard pass to give Arizona a 32-30 lead with two seconds remaining.

The Bills' comeback effort -- they had just scored a go-ahead TD with 34 seconds left -- had officially been nuked.

"Just to get the pass off was incredible," Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "[Murray is] running and dodging and ducking. I didn't think he'd get it off. From my vantage point, I couldn't see much, but I saw the crowd go crazy. I kept asking our guys, 'Did he catch it?'"

Sunday's replay is one we'll be watching for a long time. There were 11 seconds left when the improbable play commenced, though it clearly called for Murray to take a shot. Hopkins, who finished with seven receptions for 127 yards, downplayed the complexity of it afterward.

"Two plus two equals four. Go downfield, throw it up," he told reporters. "It was on three people. They were in position. It was just a better catch by I."

The former Texans star has made many impressive catches in his storied career, but said "this one is No. 1."

Bills wide receiver ﻿Cole Beasley﻿ admitted he wasn't comfortable once he saw the heave headed Hopkins' way.

"Any time they throw the ball and he's around it, you get nervous -- and that's why," Beasley said.

The game-changing grab vaulted the Cards (6-3) into a three-way tie with the Seahawks and Rams for first place in the NFC West. It also caused an immediate stir from the NFL community on social media, as well as LeBron James. Fittingly, Hopkins, sporting Jumpman gloves to make the catch over Tre'Davious White﻿, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer﻿, used a hardwood analogy to characterize his football feat.

"In basketball terminology," he said, "that's what they call it when somebody gets dunked on."

Related Content

news

NFL social media goes wild after DeAndre Hopkins' game-winning Hail Mary catch

We have our front runner for play of the year. WR ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ outjumped three defenders and came down with a Hail Mary TD from ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ with two seconds remaining to give the Cardinals a 32-30 victory over the Bills. The miraculous moment immediately went viral.
news

Drew Brees suffers rib injury, set to undergo MRI following Saints' win over 49ers

A big hit midway through the second quarter led to Drew Brees being sidelined to begin the second half against the 49ers. He would end up sitting out for the remainder, leaving backups Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill to bring it home for the Saints.
news

NFL Week 10: What we learned from Sunday's games

Highlighted by a 98-yard Ronald Jones TD run, the Buccaneers bounced back emphatically, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers staved off the elements and a scare from the Jaguars and a returning Nick Chubb salted away a Browns victory. And much more. 
news

Teddy Bridgewater exits Panthers' loss to Bucs with knee injury

﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ didn't finish the Carolina Panthers' 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but initial word is it's not a serious knee injury.
news

David Bakhtiari, Packers agree to four-year, $105.5M extension

The Packers have finally locked up their Pro Bowl left tackle. ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ has agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $105.5 million in new money, Ian Rapoport reports.  
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 10 games

Rams OT ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ was carted off the field and ruled out against the Seahawks with a knee injury. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Texans-Browns kickoff delayed 37 minutes due to severe weather in Cleveland

A sudden arrival of heavy rain, hail and lightning has forced officials to send the Browns and Texans back to their locker rooms just before kickoff at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday.
news

Three additional Bengals assistants to miss game against Steelers due to COVID-19 protocol

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without three additional assistant coaches for Sunday's contest against Pittsburgh due to COVID-19-related reasons, the team announced.
news

Bears to elevate RB Lamar Miller from practice squad for 'MNF' vs. Vikings

The Chicago Bears will elevate running back Lamar Miller for Monday night's game vs. the Minnesota Vikings, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Buccaneers start A.Q. Shipley at center vs. Panthers

On the heels of a frustrating offensive performance, Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians is making a change to his O-line on Sunday with A.Q. Shipley starting at center.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens' Mark Ingram expected to play vs. Patriots

Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram, dealing with a high-ankle sprain and listed as questionable, had a good week of practice and should be set to play tonight, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL