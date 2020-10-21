What to watch for in Giants-Eagles on 'Thursday Night Football'

Wentz, Jones look to shake off struggles

Struggles and scrutiny have marked the seasons for Jones and Wentz, former first-rounders who've fallen on hard times. Nonetheless, each of them provided positives off of which to build in Week 6. Jones, who hadn't thrown a touchdown since Week 1, busted loose from that dubious streak and managed his team to its first win of the season. Wentz, who's tried to do it all for the Eagles this season, tried to will his team to a compelling comeback but came up short against the Ravens. Still, these are indeed hard times. Jones looks to have regressed from his rookie campaign, as his 71.0 passer rating (31st in the league) is 15 points less than last year. Through six games, he's thrown only three touchdowns to six interceptions. Wentz' ratio is pointed the wrong way, as well, the QB having tossed eight touchdowns and a league-high nine interceptions. Wentz is getting pummeled in the press and by the opposition, having been sacked a league-most 25 sacks. It's not a novel concept that quarterbacks receive too much praise in the celebration of victory and too much criticism in the scrutiny of defeat. But it's difficult to fathom the Giants' or Eagles' fates turning without improved play from their signal-callers. Jones' 204 yards rushing are leading the Giants, just as Wentz' four rushing scores lead the Eagles. Similar in their struggles and the pressure upon their shoulders, Wentz and Jones will clash on Thursday looking for a season's second victory and sighs of relief from tumultuous years.