What to watch for in Chiefs-Bills on Monday night

What happened to the defense?

The ascension of Allen, the addition of Diggs and the rise of the Bills offense has covered up the early fall of Buffalo's defense, previously the hallmark of Sean McDermott's squads these past seasons. Injuries to cornerback Tre'Davious White and linebacker Matt Milano﻿, each of them all-star talents, have no doubt hampered the Bills, but ailments or not, Buffalo's 17th in total defense and allowing 28.4 points per game -- a more-than 12-point bump up from the 16.2 that it allowed in 2019. For the Chiefs, having a defense cast in the shadow of Mahomes and the offense is nothing novel. But Tyrann Mathieu﻿, Chris Jones and the K.C. D were excellent down the stretch last regular season and seemed to be headed to being a formidable unit in 2020. But the Chiefs are 20th in total defense this season and though they're the seventh-ranked scoring defense, Kansas City is coming off allowing a season-high 40 points to the Raiders. While each team as a whole is aiming to rebound, both of these defenses must come back from games in which they allowed season-highs in scoring and reaffirm that they're not just merely second acts to high-profile offenses, but the other half of championship contenders.