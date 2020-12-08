What to watch for in Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday night

Injuries and reserve/COVID-19 list designations have ravaged the Baltimore Ravens (6-5) in recent weeks, but the team will look much closer to full strength against the Dallas Cowboys (3-8)

Among the many returning for B-More's criticial stretch ahead is Lamar Jackson﻿, who will look to do his thing against the NFL's worst run defense. Meanwhile, Andy Dalton will try to make something shake against a stout D he knows all too well.

Here are four storylines to watch for when the Cowboys and Ravens clash on Tuesday night (8:05 p.m. ET; NFL Network, FOX and Amazon Prime):

Will this game end better than Lamar's last?

His absence lasted only a game but it feels like an eternity since we last saw Jackson, especially considering the way his last series concluded. After taking a big sack during a three-and-out to start OT in Week 11, Jackson could only watch as Tennessee needed one drive to secure a hotly contested win. Even after that disappointing defeat, one has to wonder how he could've swayed Week 12's loss to the Steelers in a game that was much closer than anticipated given the circumstances.

Against Dallas, the No. 2 ranked run game should still be fine, especially with Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins returning from their own COVID-related absences. But, when it comes time to pass, who will fill the Mark Andrews-sized void in the lineup? Perhaps a motivated Dez Bryant﻿, making his first appearance against his old team, will turn back the clock and provide a steady pair of hands. More importantly, now would be a great time for Jackson and Marquise Brown﻿, who turned in a 70-yard catch-and-run score last week, to rekindle their on-field chemistry. In their last four outings together, Brown compiled only six receptions (17 targets) for 55 yards and a TD; his 85-yard Week 12 output was his highest since Week 4 (86). Going up against one of the league's more susceptible defenses should present several opportunities to make plays, and everyone will need to step up to nab a much-needed victory.

Can the Cowboys WRs best Baltimore's secondary?