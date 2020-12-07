Ravens activate QB Lamar Jackson from reserve/COVID-19 list

Just in time for a pivotal matchup on Tuesday, the 2019 AP NFL Most Valuable Player is returning for the Baltimore Ravens.

Ahead of their Tuesday game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Ravens announced Monday they have activated quarterback Lamar Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team also announced it has activated fullback Patrick Ricard﻿, long snapper Morgan Cox and defensive tackle Justin Madubuike from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Jackson was inactive for the team's previous game -- a loss against the Steelers on Wednesday -- as he was one of myriad Ravens placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jackson, who tested positive for the coronavirus, was part of an outbreak that led to the aforementioned game against the Steelers being rescheduled three times and therefore pushing the game against the Cowboys -- originally scheduled for Thursday -- to Tuesday.

Jackson and the Ravens (6-5) are clinging to their playoff hopes as they host the Cowboys (3-8) and aim to end a three-game losing streak.

In Jackson's absence against the Steelers, Robert Griffin III started and was eventually replaced by Trace McSorley when Griffin was injured late in the 19-14 loss.

Jackson's thrown for 1,948 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions in 10 games played this season, adding 575 yards rushing and three scores.