What to watch for in Broncos-Jets on Thursday night

Looking for the real Sam Darnold to stand up

Winless records and any negative tone that accompany the lead-up to this game aside, this is a big night for Sam Darnold and a huge opportunity. For all the injuries and questioning of the talent surrounding him, Darnold needs to stand tall and succeed despite the obstacles. After all, he's been struggling perhaps more so than at any point in his young career . As the former No. 3 pick's third season continues to unfold in unfortunate fashion, the USC product must reaffirm that he is the Jets' franchise quarterback of the future for good reason, not just because he's been anointed as such. Thus far, Darnold's season-best has been 215 passing yards in Week 1. He hasn't eclipsed 200 yards, is averaging an NFL-low 187.3 yards a contest and has yet to toss multiple scores in a game, entering Thursday with three touchdowns to four interceptions. Three of those picks came in a woeful 36-7 loss to the Colts on Sunday in which he had a 47.0 QB rating. Sure, there are plenty of reasons for any Darnold struggles, and good ones at that, from a porous offensive line to a nondescript receiver corps, each of them cobbled together with the warmest bodies available. But stars shine in dark skies. On Thursday, the Jets won't be the only team on the field ravaged by injuries, but Darnold will be the most high-profile player under the lights. It's the perfect time for him to shine and it's getting to be past the time when he should.

A new change for a new Broncos starting QB

This was supposed to be the season in which Drew Lock finally answered the Broncos' lingering quandary of who their next franchise QB would be. Then he got injured. Then again, this was supposed to be the season in which Denver turned its fate and became a playoff contender again. Then, well, seemingly everybody got injured. And now Thursday presents itself, and so does Rypien as the newest and next starting QB for Broncos. Lock was lucky No. 7 since Denver won the Super Bowl with some Manning guy at the helm. Jeff Driskel was No. 8 and now Rypien is No. 9 -- and No. 3 for this tumultuous season. The 24-year-old Rypien is an undrafted free agent out of Boise State. Lock is expected back sometime this season, and the nephew of a former Super Bowl Most Valuable Player is seen an interim starter. But who knows? This is a crazy season all by itself, but football's always been a crazy sport. Many people view the greatest quarterback of all-time to be a former sixth-round pick. Kurt Warner and Warren Moon have busts in Canton and they too were undrafted. Cinderella stories have to start somewhere, and who knows? Maybe Rypien's starts on this night. Perhaps it's too romantic, but for everyone who tunes in to games for fantasy implications and to see superstars at play, every week there are that many more guys leaving it out on the field, competing for their jobs and vying for victory no matter how much the dude sitting on the couch is invested or not. On this particular Thursday, Rypien, who has all of nine attempts to his pro career and wasn't even drafted, will make his first start and will do so in prime time. That's not a bad story at all.