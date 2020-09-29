NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Broncos expected to start QB Brett Rypien vs. Jets on Thursday

Published: Sep 29, 2020 at 01:55 PM
Around the NFL Staff

Maybe the ninth time is the charm.

The 0-3 Broncos are expected to start ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ at quarterback in Thursday's game against the Jets, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Rypien replaced ﻿Jeff Driskel﻿ in the fourth quarter of Denver's Week 3 loss to the Buccaneers. He would be the Broncos' ninth different starting QB since ﻿Peyton Manning﻿ retired before the 2016 season, tops in the league during that span.

Rypien completed the first eight passes before being intercepted on his final throw in what was his NFL debut this past Sunday. The 2019 undrafted free agent originally signed with Denver last year.

Head coach Vic Fangio said earlier Tuesday that Drew Lock, who sustained a shoulder injury in Week 2, has a chance to return next week versus the Patriots but there's greater hope that he'll be available for Week 6 against the Dolphins.

Around The NFL will have more on this story shortly.

news

Former Seahawks WR Jermaine Kearse retires after eight NFL seasons

Jermaine Kearse is calling it a career. The veteran wide receiver, who was involved in some of the Seahawks' most memorable plays from the last decade, announced his retirement with an Instagram post Tuesday.
news

Falcons OC Dirk Koetter defends aggressive strategy in latest collapse: 'There was still too much time'

Just one week after melting down in epic, historic fashion, the Falcons blew a 16-point lead with a little over 10 minutes remaining Sunday against the Bears. Atlanta OC Dirk Koetter attempted to explain his staff's thinking amid their latest collapse.
news

Titans, Vikings suspend in-person activities after multiple Titans players, personnel test positive for COVID-19

Tennessee confirmed in a statement that "several tests have come back positive" and that "out of the abundance of caution, the organization has decided to work remotely."
news

Tuesday's NFL roster and injury news for Week 4

Las Vegas Raiders rookie cornerback Damon Arnette is visiting a thumb specialist today after falling awkwardly on it Sunday and could be sidelined six weeks. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Tuesday.
news

Mahomes, Reid applaud stifling defense in Chiefs' win over Ravens

Some expected a shootout at M&T Bank Stadium. What they instead received was a reaffirmation of the Chiefs as the defending Super Bowl champions, thanks in large part to their defense.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson turns in career-worst passing performance in clash vs. Chiefs

At times, Lamar Jackson has resembled something of a superhero on the football field. His latest clash against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, however, ended with him being unable to save the day.
news

Chargers cornerback Chris Harris (foot) expected to miss at least a month

Bolts cornerback Chris Harris suffered a foot injury in Sunday's loss to the Panthers and is expected to miss at least a month and potentially six weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday night. 
news

What we learned from Chiefs' 34-20 win over Ravens

Patrick Mahomes had a stellar Monday night as he and the Chiefs improved to 3-0 and sent the Ravens and Lamar Jackson to their first loss of the season.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes fastest QB to 10K yards

Patrick Mahomes surpassed 10,000 career yards passing faster than anyone before him, doing so in his 34th game. The previous mark was established by Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, who surpassed the milestone in 36 games. 
news

49ers TE Jordan Reed headed to IR, to miss 6-8 weeks with sprained MCL

Jordan Reed's return has met a familiar stop: Injured reserve. The tight end is headed to IR with a sprained MCL, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday.
news

Week 3 inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

The official inactive players for tonight's "Monday Night Football" game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens.
