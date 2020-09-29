Broncos expected to start QB Brett Rypien vs. Jets on Thursday

Maybe the ninth time is the charm.

The 0-3 Broncos are expected to start ﻿Brett Rypien﻿ at quarterback in Thursday's game against the Jets, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Rypien replaced ﻿Jeff Driskel﻿ in the fourth quarter of Denver's Week 3 loss to the Buccaneers. He would be the Broncos' ninth different starting QB since ﻿Peyton Manning﻿ retired before the 2016 season, tops in the league during that span.

Rypien completed the first eight passes before being intercepted on his final throw in what was his NFL debut this past Sunday. The 2019 undrafted free agent originally signed with Denver last year.

Head coach Vic Fangio said earlier Tuesday that Drew Lock, who sustained a shoulder injury in Week 2, has a chance to return next week versus the Patriots but there's greater hope that he'll be available for Week 6 against the Dolphins.