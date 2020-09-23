What to watch for in Dolphins-Jaguars on 'Thursday Night Football'

Charismatic QBs look to carry on stellar play

A magnificent mustache, a brilliant beard and 100 yards of possibilities are on hand Thursday evening. Big numbers and big personalities will face off when second-season sensation ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ leads his Jags against all-star journeyman ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿ and the Fins. Each QB is bringing a run of great play to the dance. Minshew's tossed three touchdowns in each of his first two games. In a season-opening upset of the Colts, Minshew's accuracy was on display as he built a 142.2 QB rating on an astounding 19-for-20 showing. On Sunday, he was a gunslinger, chucking it 45 times with a career-high 339 yards in the Jaguars' narrow loss to the Titans. A scrambler, a slinger and more than just a headband and a great stache, Minshew's campaign to become Jacksonville’s franchise signal-caller is off to a great start. In contrast, Fitzpatrick's days as the Dolphins starter are unlikely to last all that long, especially if losses mount. ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ is waiting in the wings, but Fitzpatrick keeps on trucking, a trademark beard and fire to win carrying him along. Bouncing back from an ugly three-pick opener against New England, Fitzpatrick was excellent in Week 2 against the Bills to the tune of 328 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-28 defeat. The 24-year-old Minshew's aiming to earn his Jacksonville tenure and the 37-year-old Fitzpatrick's aiming to prolong his starting reign. Regardless of where their careers are going, on Thursday, it's Minshew Mania vs. FitzMagic in what promises to be, quite simply, a whole lot of fun to watch.