What to watch for in Dolphins-Jaguars on 'Thursday Night Football'

Charismatic QBs look to carry on stellar play

A magnificent mustache, a brilliant beard and 100 yards of possibilities are on hand Thursday evening. Big numbers and big personalities will face off when second-season sensation Gardner Minshew leads his Jags against all-star journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Fins. Each QB is bringing a run of great play to the dance. Minshew's tossed three touchdowns in each of his first two games. In a season-opening upset of the Colts, Minshew's accuracy was on display as he built a 142.2 QB rating on an astounding 19-for-20 showing. On Sunday, he was a gunslinger, chucking it 45 times with a career-high 339 yards in the Jaguars' narrow loss to the Titans. A scrambler, a slinger and more than just a headband and a great stache, Minshew's campaign to become Jacksonville’s franchise signal-caller is off to a great start. In contrast, Fitzpatrick's days as the Dolphins starter are unlikely to last all that long, especially if losses mount. Tua Tagovailoa is waiting in the wings, but Fitzpatrick keeps on trucking, a trademark beard and fire to win carrying him along. Bouncing back from an ugly three-pick opener against New England, Fitzpatrick was excellent in Week 2 against the Bills to the tune of 328 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-28 defeat. The 24-year-old Minshew's aiming to earn his Jacksonville tenure and the 37-year-old Fitzpatrick's aiming to prolong his starting reign. Regardless of where their careers are going, on Thursday, it's Minshew Mania vs. FitzMagic in what promises to be, quite simply, a whole lot of fun to watch.