No joking matter: Marrone sees Minshew on 'a mission'

"I get home last night and someone says to me that, 'Hey did you see the thing about Gardner, a dog barked and he barked back?' I don't know so many of the things that go on, on the outside. So, it's hard for me, like when people ask me about him or ask me about questions like that, that's the part I don't see. Does that make sense?" Marrone said Thursday, via team transcript. "In other words, I don't see that part in that player. Not to say that I can't see him not doing those things, you know what I mean? There's so many people that tell me all of those things about social media, RV's and all that stuff. I see the guy that comes in with a mission and a focus every single day. When he's here or around myself, not to say that we might not laugh about something or joke, we do, but I don't see that other side that people say about the quirkiness or things of that nature. Maybe I bring that out in people, I don't know. I'm just saying I see a guy that's focused and he's ready to go and every time he's here and he's working, he's on a mission and he's really working with his teammates."