Around the NFL

Saturday, Aug 01, 2020 08:03 AM

Gardner Minshew aims to solidify spot as Jaguars franchise QB

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

All nestled into Duval with a lucrative contract and thoughts of a solidified future, Nick Foles was all set to be the Jacksonville Jaguars franchise quarterback.

Those best laid Jaguars plans didn't even last a week, as Foles was injured in Week 1 and a few weeks later Minshew Mania began running wild.

And here we are once more as another season is set to unfold for the Jaguars and the question of whether a franchise QB is in the building remains. This time around, a rebuilding roster surrounds a mustachioed, scrambling, slinging second-year signal-caller named Gardner Minshew with a headband above his brow, a little bit of magic and a whole lot more potential in his arm and a shot to answer the seasonal quandary in Jacksonville.

Thus, entering the 2020 campaign, the Jaguars are asking themselves if Minshew is merely a starting QB or the franchise quarterback of the future?

A franchise since 1995, the Jaguars have had just two Pro Bowl quarterbacks -- Mark Brunell (three times) and David Garrard, per NFL Research. Garrard's 2009 Pro Bowl trip was the last for the franchise at the position. Perhaps conversations about Pro Bowl tickets are a bit premature when the baby steps of maintaining a successful starting quarterback from one season to the next would seem to be the most prevalent.

Minshew is set to be the third Week 1 starter for the Jaguars in as many seasons, with the Blake Bortles experiment having finally expired in 2018 and Foles' franchise bid having never got off the ground last year.

A 6-6 record as a starter was had by Minshew in 2019 and so too was the most productive season for a Jaguars rookie QB. At season's end, Minshew had six victories, 3,271 passing yards, 233.6 per game, 21 touchdown throws and a 91.2 quarterback ranking. All of those numbers were the most for a Jacksonville rookie, per NFL Research.

Minshew's numbers were impressive outside of northern Florida, though, and his performances had merit beyond just the charisma that captivated NFL fans.

Perhaps most impressive, Minshew became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to average 230-plus yards per game, while throwing for more than 20 touchdowns and less than 10 interceptions in a season (according to NFL Research). He's one of only four rookie QBs in NFL chronicle to have more than 20 touchdowns and less than 10 picks (he had six).

A sixth-round rookie out of snowy Washington State who provided the majority of the excitement in an otherwise forgettable season in Jacksonville, Minshew's numbers are likely to be surprising to many.

According to Next Gen Stats, Minshew tallied an NFL-high 123.3 passer rating on deep passes in 2019, having thrown four touchdowns and no interceptions on such plays. Long of arm, he was also fleet of foot as evidenced by his NFL-high 50 scrambles and his 350 rushing yards on scrambles, via Pro Football Focus, which were second only to the league's most valuable player.

When Minshew takes the field in 2020, he'll have the added promise of throwing to tight end Tyler Eifert and rookie wide receiver Laviska Shenault, while D.J. Chark will look to become the first receiver in the franchise with back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns since Jimmy Smith in 2004-05, per NFL Research.

In the franchise's history, Jacksonville has selected three quarterbacks in the first round: Byron Leftwich, Blaine Gabbert and Blake Bortles. None of them worked out particularly well. So a sixth-round pedigree should matter not.

Surprisingly, the Jaguars selected another PAC-12 quarterback in the sixth round this past draft with Oregon State's Jake Luton.

Minshew is the starting quarterback for the Jaguars heading into 2020; that much is clear. He's the Jacksonville quarterback for the immediate future, but the prevailing question is whether Minshew can become the Jaguars' QB1 for the long run in Duval.

Related Content

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on TE: 'We believe in David' Njoku
news

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on TE: 'We believe in David' Njoku

Despite reports that David Njoku wants out of Cleveland, Browns rookie coach Kevin Stefanski is just looking forward to getting to work with his young tight end. 
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers reacts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
news

Has Philip Rivers found the best fit to go out a winner?

While it seems like an impossible proposition to imagine Philip Rivers in any helmet without a lighting bolt upon it, it might be that the likely future Hall of Famer has found the best fit with coach Frank Reich and the Colts. 
Rookie Tristan Wirfs knows blocking for 'Tom is a pretty big deal'
news

Rookie Tristan Wirfs knows blocking for 'Tom is a pretty big deal'

Iowa product Tristan Wirfs was drafted 13th overall by the Buccaneers and the rookie will take on the huge task of protecting Tom Brady. 
Foles: Key to QB battle is to not focus on winning
news

Foles: Key to QB battle is to not focus on winning

Amidst the setbacks brought on by the pandemic-gripped offseason, Nick Foles addressed rumors circulating around him possibly opting out of the 2020 season, and shared his thoughts on reuniting with Matt Nagy ahead of his upcoming, high-profile QB battle with Mitch Trubisky.
New England Patriots' Jeremy Hill runs against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
news

Roundup: Raiders host veteran RB Jeremy Hill, plan to sign him

After a year-plus away from the field, Jeremy Hill could be nearing an NFL return. The Las Vegas Raiders plan to sign the veteran free-agent running back after hosting him on Friday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per an informed source.
Belichick supports Patriots opt-outs, unsure if more will come
news

Belichick supports Patriots opt-outs, unsure if more will come

In wake of the recent opt-outs in New England, Bill Belichick revealed his full support of the six Patriots players who've decided not to play the 2020 season amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Kittle, 49ers have significant disconnect in contract talks
news

Kittle, 49ers have significant disconnect in contract talks

Perhaps John Lynch's optimism about getting George Kittle's deal done wasn't so rosy after all.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow: Return to on-field activities a 'relief'
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow: Return to on-field activities a 'relief'

Joe Burrow officially signed his rookie contract Friday, and the Bengals' top pick told reporters it was a "relief" to return to football activities.
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Free-agent WR Antonio Brown suspended eight games

Antonio Brown will officially miss half of the 2020 season. Brown has been suspended eight games by the NFL for multiple violations of the league's personal-conduct policy.
Expanded booth-to-official communication nixed for 2020
news

Expanded booth-to-official communication nixed for 2020

As the NFL continues to adjust how the 2020 season will operate due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, the league is adjusting how referee crews will be constructed and how they will operate on game days.
Denver Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) rushes during an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. The 49ers defeated the Broncos, 24-15. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bradley Chubb believes he'll be 100 percent for Broncos' opener

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb said Friday he will wear a brace on his surgically repaired knee and insisted he'll be 100 percent by the season opener.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL