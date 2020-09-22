NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner Minshew trade facial-hair barbs before 'TNF' showdown

Published: Sep 22, 2020 at 05:06 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

This week's Thursday Night Football matchup doesn't merely pit the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Miami Dolphins.

It's ﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ versus ﻿Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿. Minshew Mania versus Fitzmagic. The mustache versus the beard.

The epic showdown of facial hair isn't lost on the opposing quarterbacks either.

"I think the beard is cooler," Fitzpatrick quipped to reporters Tuesday. "Guys that grow mustaches have patchy sides."

The 24-year-old Minshew, 13 years Fitzpatrick's junior, wasn't fazed by the fellow Florida man.

"I think I've shown I can grow a beard with no patchy sides," the Jags starter responded. "You know, I have a lot of respect for my elders ... especially when they're much older."

This will be the first and perhaps only bout between the follicly-inclined QBs. Fitzpatrick's starts figure to be numbered with Tua Tagovailoa waiting in the South Beach wings, while Minshew is still trying to earn his keep in Duval. For now, they're both coming off multi-touchdown, 300-yard performances, albeit in losses, and are unabashed gunslingers, if not facial groomers.

Here's to a hair-raising battle on TNF.

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) looks for a receiver during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sep. 20, 2020 in Seattle. (Alika Jenner/NFL)
news

Cam Newton on final down in Seattle: I'd run 'the same damn play'

Questions abound as to whether the Patriots should've tried something different than running Cam Newton on the 1-yard line in their Sunday night loss to the Seahawks. The quarterback said Tuesday he'd do the same thing.
Giants expected to sign RB Devonta Freeman to replace Saquon Barkley
news

Giants expected to sign RB Devonta Freeman to replace Saquon Barkley

﻿Devonta Freeman﻿'s long wait to find a new NFL home will soon reach its conclusion. The Giants are expected to sign the veteran running back, provided testing goes well, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
A general view of SoFi Stadium prior to an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The Chiefs defeated the Chargers in overtime, 23-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park to host voting center

SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, the home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, will host a vote center location from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 3., according to a joint announcement from the teams, venue, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk and California Secretary of State's office Tuesday.
The Seattle Seahawks play the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
news

Falcons to play in front of fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium beginning Oct. 11

Fans will soon be welcomed back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The football and soccer venue has been approved to host a limited capacity of spectators beginning Oct. 11.
Zero players positive for COVID-19 in latest NFL-NFLPA testing
news

Zero players positive for COVID-19 in latest NFL-NFLPA testing

Zero NFL players tested positive for COVID-19 coming out of Sunday's Week 1 games and last Monday's double-header, according to the latest testing data from the NFL and the NFLPA.
Oakland Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs during an NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Raiders TE Darren Waller's Monday night outburst impressive, but not surprising

Darren Waller went from considering life after football to one of the game's emergent stars, and he used the Monday night stage to introduce himself to the world.
San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert (31) runs upfield to score on a 76-yard reception during an NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. The Cardinals defeated the 49ers 24-20. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 3

The 49ers might have finally gotten some good news involving its MRI machine. Raheem Mostert's latest tests revealed an MCL sprain, leaving the team optimistic its lead back won't be out for an extended period, Tom Pelissero reports.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Bruce Arians not surprised by Rob Gronkowski's lack of receiving production

Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement to chase another ring or two with his old pal, Tom Brady. Through two weeks, Gronk is just trying to catch his buddy's attention. 
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Blake Bortles (5) looks to pass prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Blake Bortles signing one-year deal with Broncos

Blake Bortles will soon be back in the NFL. The Broncos are signing Bortles to a one-year deal, pending COVID-19 testing and a physical, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Raiders HC Jon Gruden admits he previously contracted COVID-19
news

Raiders HC Jon Gruden admits he previously contracted COVID-19

Jon Gruden revealed Monday night he'd previously contracted COVID-19 before the start of the 2020 season. Gruden told reporters of his experience with the disease in response to a question about him not wearing his mask properly at all times during the Raiders' win over the Saints.
James Robinson proving Jaguars wise in moving on from Leonard Fournette
news

James Robinson proving Jaguars wise in moving on from Leonard Fournette

The reasoning behind Jacksonville's surprise release of ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ is starting to become clear, and as the focus sharpens, James Robinson's No. 30 jersey is coming into view.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) rushes during an NFL football game between the between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

