Budda Baker on DK Metcalf's tackle: 'That's the first time I've ever been hawked in my entire life'

"That was one of the best football plays I've ever seen," Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. "It was just remarkable. You saw him realize what was happening, the opportunity, and he just used all that marvelous skill that he had and will to go run the guy down. And it was such an incredible play because of what happened afterwards. The defense followed and rallied, got out of there on four downs and took the ball off them, the offense goes (97) yards with the drive and scores. I just think that it was an inspiring play, nobody could miss it. Everybody that was watching that play, whether you like football or not, you can see that was something extraordinary. I've just never seen one quite like that, and the follow up, because of the inspirational moment was extraordinarily well done, so really a great play for all time."

The impressive part isn't that Metcalf tracked down Baker. We've seen speed before. It's that Metcalf did so at 229 pounds. Rarely do such big men rumble so quickly.

Metcalf is the only player listed at 210-plus pounds to have a max speed of 22.5+ mph this season, via Next Gen Stats. By comparison, ﻿Derrick Henry﻿'s max speed in 2020 is 21.62 mph.

"It was one of the most remarkable plays I've ever seen," Wilson said. "He just kept going, man. It was just unbelievable play by him, just the effort. I really respect him for that. That's what it takes, just a winning effort. Like I've told you guys, he's one of the best players in the league, he's one of the most special guys I know, he's one of my best friends, and I really respect him. Not just because of his effort on that particular play, but that's who he is, that's who he is, every day. He's consistent in that way so that's what I love him for."

Earlier this year, Metcalf was critiqued for lazily jogging toward the end zone against Dallas and watching a touchdown knocked out of his hands for a fumble. Sunday night's play made amends for that botch.