Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Browns DE Myles Garrett among NFL Players of the Week

At 43 years young, Tom Brady looked to be in prime form during the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Brady put up five touchdowns (to just one interception) and 369 yards passing in the victory, pushing the Bucs to 3-1 and to the top of the NFC South. For his efforts, Brady's surefire Hall of Fame career now has a first-time honor as he was voted NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time.

Brady, who completed 30 of 46 attempts (65.2%) and tallied a 117.0 rating, won 30 previous Player of the Week accolades, but they were all of course for the New England Patriots in the AFC. TB12 is settling into the NFC.

As for AFC Offensive Player of the Week, for the first time this season, it went to a non-quarterback, as Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon ran to recognition in his squad's 33-25 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Mixon's big day included three total touchdowns (two rushing), 151 rushing yards and 30 yards receiving on six catches.