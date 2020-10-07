NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Around the NFL

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Browns DE Myles Garrett among NFL Players of the Week

Published: Oct 07, 2020 at 08:31 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

At 43 years young, Tom Brady looked to be in prime form during the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers' 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Brady put up five touchdowns (to just one interception) and 369 yards passing in the victory, pushing the Bucs to 3-1 and to the top of the NFC South. For his efforts, Brady's surefire Hall of Fame career now has a first-time honor as he was voted NFC Offensive Player of the Week for the first time.

Brady, who completed 30 of 46 attempts (65.2%) and tallied a 117.0 rating, won 30 previous Player of the Week accolades, but they were all of course for the New England Patriots in the AFC. TB12 is settling into the NFC.

As for AFC Offensive Player of the Week, for the first time this season, it went to a non-quarterback, as Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon ran to recognition in his squad's 33-25 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. Mixon's big day included three total touchdowns (two rushing), 151 rushing yards and 30 yards receiving on six catches.

Mixon wasn't the only AFC North player to be recognized.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett racked up AFC Defensive Player of the Week with a pair of sacks, a forced fumble and three tackles in the Browns' 49-38 victory over the Dallas Cowboys.

The NFC Defensive Player of the Week was bestowed upon Green Bay Packers pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. Smith terrorized the Atlanta Falcons in the Pack's 30-16 Monday night win. Smith tallied three sacks, eight tackles and four tackles for loss as Green Bay stayed perfect on the season.

Another NFC North player and another running back garnered NFC Special Teams Player of the Week as the Minnesota Vikings' Mike Boone had a tackle and a forced fumble on a punt during his team's first win of the season, a 31-23 triumph over the Houston Texans.

A huge day was had by Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus in his team's 37-28 win over the New York Jets. McManus booted a 53-yard fourth-quarter field goal that stood as the game-winner. It was his third field goal of the night and his second from 50-plus. He was also perfect on four point-after attempts as part of a 13-point night.

Related Content

news

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney asked about joining Deshaun Watson in Houston: 'Next question'

The speculation on who will be the next Texans coach has already begun. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was asked if he would be interested in joining his former QB Deshaun Watson in Houston.
news

Carson Palmer believes Joe Burrow can get Bengals to the next level

The last Heisman Trophy winner to don No. 9 for the Cincinnati Bengals thinks ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ is the right man to lead them back to prominence. 
news

Wednesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports Wednesday that the Seattle Seahawks are expected to sign veteran DT Damon "Snacks" Harrison to their practice squad.
news

Washington benches Dwayne Haskins, names Kyle Allen starting QB vs. Rams

The Washington Football Team is making a QB change. ﻿Kyle Allen﻿ will get the start vs. the Los Angeles Rams, while former starter ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ goes to the bench.
news

Two Titans players test positive for COVID-19; return to facility on hold

Tennessee's return to the facility, and perhaps to game action, is on hold. Two Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 following Tuesday's round of testing, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
news

New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore tests positive for COVID-19

New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

NFL sends out revised, more stringent COVID-19 protocols 

The NFL sent out its new and stricter COVID-19 protocols to all 32 clubs on Tuesday in a memo, obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

news

NFL teams now allowed max of 5 players per week for tryouts

The league has notified teams that going forward, they can bring in a maximum of five players per week for tryouts, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. 
news

Bill Belichick on Pats' Week 5 QB: 'We'll see how it goes'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was mum on the possibility on Cam Newton making a return in Week 5 after testing positive for COVID-19.
news

Raiders place DL Maurice Hurst on reserve/COVID-19 list

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman ﻿Maurice Hurst﻿ was placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Aaron Rodgers on past criticism: 'Down years for me are career years' for other QBs

When asked about past criticism, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his down years are career years for other QBs in the league.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (12) makes a deep catch as Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Kyzir White (44) trails on the play during an NFL football game , Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif.

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL