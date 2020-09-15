Around the NFL

Bengals claiming former Browns kicker Austin Seibert ahead of 'TNF' meeting

Published: Sep 15, 2020
Austin Seibert's revenge tale is being written.

One day after the Browns waived him following a dreadful Week 1 outing in Baltimore, Seibert is joining the Bengals via waiver claim, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported.

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock missed a game-tying field goal in the final moments of Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, an outcome he attributed to a cramp in his calf suffered as he was attempting the kick. With Bullock's status in question for Thursday night's contest between the Browns and Bengals, Seibert very well could end up kicking against his old team just days after they waived him.

Seibert closed his career in Cleveland with an empty Sunday, going 0 for 1 on field goal attempts Sunday with a miss from 41 yards as part of Cleveland's ugly finish to the first half. His field goal miss wide right punctuated a half that also included Seibert hitting the left upright on an extra-point attempt following the Browns' lone score of the day.

A former fifth-round pick of the John Dorsey-built Browns, Seibert squeaked past (or was perhaps elevated, seeing as preseason reps were not evenly distributed) Greg Joseph in a training camp kicking battle to take the job in 2019. He was largely consistent on field goal attempts, making 25 of 29 tries with a long of 53 yards as a rookie. His extra point conversion rate was similar at 85.7 percent (30 of 35).

The quickness with which Cleveland parted ways with Seibert indicated he was on a short leash following a preseason that didn't include games. The Browns elevated Cody Parkey from the practice squad to replace Seibert, who might end up with a chance to join the long list of actors responsible for unique disappointment for the fans in Cleveland.

