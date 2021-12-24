Week 16 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Best TE matchups

Evan Engram at Eagles: This is purely about the matchup. The Eagles allow the most catches (6.6) and fantasy PPG (18.16) to tight ends, while giving up the third-most yards per game (66.6) and second-most touchdowns (11) to tight ends this season. Engram failed to take advantage of this matchup in Week 12, scoring just under seven fantasy points, but his teammate and fellow tight end ﻿Chris Myarick﻿ did score a touchdown. If you are in need of a streaming tight end take a shot on the matchup with Engram.

Zach Ertz vs. Colts: The Colts have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to tight ends at 16.85 per game. Just last week Hunter Henry scored over 25 fantasy points after his two touchdowns. Ertz also saw 11 targets last week, the second-most on the Cardinals in the first game without ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿. He caught six for 74 yards. He brings a safe floor and high upside given the volume and matchup. He is a must-start tight end this week.

Toughest QB matchups

Josh Allen at Patriots: The Patriots allow the fewest fantasy PPG to QBs at just 10.92 fantasy PPG and have not allowed a QB to top 14 fantasy points since Week 7. Allen scored 11.7 fantasy points against them in Week 13 in a game that was largely impacted due to bad weather. Still, despite the matchup, Allen remains a must-start option in fantasy, particularly because what he gives you with his legs. He threw for 320 yards and four touchdowns while scoring over 32 fantasy points last December in New England.

Mac Jones vs. Bills: This matchup features the two toughest defenses for opposing QBs as the Bills give up the second-fewest fantasy PPG to the position (12.17). We cannot judge Jones based on the last matchup as he threw only three times due to bad weather. But he has topped 17 fantasy points in three of his last four non-Buffalo games. The Bills secondary is not as intimidating as it once was with ﻿Tre'Davious White﻿ out, but still, this is a bad matchup. This is a week to get away from Jones in all but two-QB formats.

Toughest RB matchups

Myles Gaskin/Duke Johnson at Saints: The Saints allow the second-fewest fantasy PPG (18.86) to RBs, which includes just 72 rushing yards per game. The Dolphins backfield is murky right now as Johnson led them in snaps and touches while having a huge fantasy day last week. It could have been that Gaskin was on the COVID-19 list all week and either wasn't 100 percent of just didn't get any reps at practice that week. But, Johnson played so well that he might not just go away. The unknown paired with the matchup makes both purely flex options, with Gaskin as the preferred option.