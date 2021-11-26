Week 12 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Best TE matchups

Evan Engram vs. Eagles: This one is purely about the matchup. The Eagles have allowed by far the most fantasy PPG to tight ends (19.83). That includes the most catches (7.4) yards (73.7) per game, while being tied for the most touchdowns (nine) allowed to the position. Every tight end -- except Nick Vannett -- who has recorded a target against the Eagles since Week 7 has topped 10 fantasy points. Engram is a strong streaming option this week. If he cannot take advantage of this matchup, we should not trust him again.

Noah Fant vs. Chargers: The Chargers have allowed 17.15 fantasy PPG to tight ends, the second-most in the NFL. That includes nine touchdowns, tied with the Eagles for the most in the league. Fant has been up and down this season, but he has at least six targets in three of his last four games. Safe volume in a favorable matchup means he can be started this week.

Other favorable TE matchups: Austin Hooper at Ravens, Rob Gronkowski at Colts.

Toughest QB matchups

Ryan Tannehill at Patriots: Tannehill was super consistent in his first year and a half as the Titans starting QB. But he has been anything but this season. He has only topped 20 fantasy points twice and has scored fewer than 15 fantasy points more often that he has topped it. It's been a disappointing year, and this week is not the week to expect it all to change. The Patriots allow the second fewest fantasy PPG (11.56) to QBs this season. Bill Belichick will be game planning to take away his top weapon in A.J. Brown as well. This is a week to go with another option.