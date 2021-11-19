Week 11 fantasy football matchups for NFL 2021 season

Best RB matchups

Myles Gaskin at Jets: The Jets have given up 39.14 fantasy PPG to RBs this season, by far the most in the NFL. In fact, there is only one team within 10 PPG of that number. The Jets also have allowed the most yards per game (189), the most touchdowns (20) and the second-most catches per game (7.6). They are the only team to allow an average of two TDs per game to RBs. Gaskin has also recorded at least 15 touches in four straight games and has all the RB touches near the goal line during that span. He is a must start this week.

James Conner at Seahawks: Conner faces Seattle who has given up the second-most fantasy PPG to RBs this season (30.9). The Seahawks have allowed over 100 rushing yards per game and 7.1 catches per game to RBs. That bodes well for Conner who has been more utilized in the passing game the past two weeks with Chase Edmonds sidelined. In fact, Conner has nine targets in the past two weeks after just five in the first eight weeks combined. Conner is always a good bet to score a TD, but he could see high yardage and catch totals this week. He remains a must-start option.

Best WR matchups

Brandin Cooks/Nico Collins/Danny Amendola at Titans: The Titans defense has been better up front as of late, but that secondary still struggles against receivers. On the season, they have given up 46.1 fantasy PPG to receivers, the most in the NFL. That includes the most catches (16.2) and yards (212.7) per game to the position. They've also given up the second-most touchdowns (14). Cooks sees so much volume each week that he is always in play, but this matchup makes him a WR2 with upside. Collins and Amendola are both deeper league options. Collins is the high-upside play, while Amendola is the safe-floor play. Amendola actually has the second-most targets from Tyrod Taylor at 13, behind only Cooks' 25.