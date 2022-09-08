Week 1 NFL game picks: Rams knock off Bills; Seahawks surprise Russell Wilson-led Broncos

WHERE: Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati)

Paycor Stadium (Cincinnati) WHEN: 1 p.m. ET | CBS

1 p.m. ET | CBS MONEYLINE: Steelers: +228 | Bengals: -285

Steelers: +228 | Bengals: -285 SPREAD: Steelers +6.5 | O/U: 44.5





I call it threading the needle when an underdog keeps it closer than the point spread without winning the game outright. The Steelers figure to be the threading-the-needle champions this season. They are going to win more games than expected because their defense still has that many dudes, is coached by Mike Tomlin and because the skill-position talent outside quarterback is undeniable. They will still come up short too often because of their quarterback. It's a wild world when the Bengals have the more stable QB situation and more loaded overall roster in this AFC North matchup.