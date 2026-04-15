Want Jaxson Dart's uniform patch? 2025 Topps Chrome Football set includes pieces of history

"Like right now, a trading card, the reason why it's so impactful is because it connects you to your hero," he said. "It connects you to a moment. Now we have these pieces from the jersey that you can actually look up and figure out what day it's from and what that player did on that day. So it just adds to the storytelling piece of it … we're bringing the collector and the fan even closer to the moment than we have in the past. The more you can make that connection, the more that trading card is just going to resonate with the consumer, with the collector, with the fan."