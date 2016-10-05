Von Miller, Matt Ryan lead MVP race at quarter mark

Against all expectations to the contrary, the Broncos' defense is even more dominant than the one that John Elway deemed the best he had ever seen in February. Denver has held all four opponents under 20 points and 200 passing yards. Twenty-nine games have elapsed (including playoffs) since a quarterback has posted a passer rating of 100 or better versus these swarming sack specialists. And it's not like coordinator Wade Phillips' unit is living off of the weak and vulnerable. Over the last seven games (again, including playoffs), franchise quarterbacks Newton (twice), Ben Roethlisberger, Tom Brady, Andrew Luck, Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston have combined for a 63.9 passer rating and 3:8 touchdown-to-interception ratio. The 2015 Broncos were special because of their penchant for dramatic, game-altering plays in tightly contested battles. This year's team has maintained that quality while flat-out shutting down opposing offensive attacks.