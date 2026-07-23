Free-agent WR Tyreek Hill provides update after season-ending injury: 'No power in my left leg'

Tyreek Hill continues to rehab from his ghastly leg injury as the season approaches.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the ex-Dolphins receiver said he "feels good" but isn't ready to reveal a timetable on when he might be able to play.

"I ain't going to tell you what my timeline is, but timeline looking real good right now, man," Hill said.

In the clip, Hill rehabs in a pool, and runs and jumps outside on turf and on a basketball court. At one point, the wideout notes that it had been a while since he's run, and his lower body is still a work in progress.