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Free-agent WR Tyreek Hill provides update after season-ending injury: 'No power in my left leg'

Published: Jul 23, 2026 at 09:32 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Tyreek Hill continues to rehab from his ghastly leg injury as the season approaches.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the ex-Dolphins receiver said he "feels good" but isn't ready to reveal a timetable on when he might be able to play.

"I ain't going to tell you what my timeline is, but timeline looking real good right now, man," Hill said.

In the clip, Hill rehabs in a pool, and runs and jumps outside on turf and on a basketball court. At one point, the wideout notes that it had been a while since he's run, and his lower body is still a work in progress.

"So it's about 10 months after doing two surgeries," Hill said. "My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg at all, so I'm trying to regain all the power back in my left leg. But it's one day at a time."

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The lack of a timetable for Hill to sign with a team falls in line with what his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said last month. The goal is to get the speedster back into shape before he considers a landing spot.

Hill dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL, on Sept. 29. He was hospitalized overnight and underwent surgery the next day.

"You know, they told me I might not be able to walk again, and the doctor is like, 'Bro, we don't know what's going to happen with your future,' and now look at me. God is good," Hill said.

Hill posting a video working out as training camps are about to begin feels like a reminder to teams that he's still a free agent after the Dolphins released him in February. Whether or not the 32-year-old plays in 2026 remains to be seen, but it appears he's pushing for a comeback.

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